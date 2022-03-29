Committee recommends no impeachment for Ravnsborg

PIERRE— Joe Boever’s life ended violently when a car struck him as he walked along U.S. Highway 14 on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
The investigation into South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg moved toward a quiet conclusion Monday, as a special investigative committee of the South Dakota House of Representatives recommended the full House not impeach Ravnsborg and try to remove him from office.
The committee met behind closed doors for more than four hours before announcing it would not call for his removal. It voted 6-2 opposing impeachment.
It was a straight party-line vote, with six Republicans voting not to recommend impeachment, and two Democrats voting for it. Committee chair Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, the speaker of the House, did not vote.
“The Select Committee finds under a clear and convincing standard that Attorney General Ravnsborg did not commit misdemeanor in office, as he committed no crime or other wrongful act involving moral turpitude by virtue or authority of his office,” according to the report.
The matter now moves before the full House of Representatives, which will reconvene on Tuesday, April 12. Republicans hold a 62-8 supermajority in the chamber. While Gov. Kristi Noem continues to call for Ravnsborg’s impeachment, it appears the political process is nearing completion.
Noem, in a response issued by her re-election committee Monday night, said legislators were more interested in “protecting one of their own” instead of holding Ravnsborg responsible for the fatal crash. She was blunt in her assessment on her own Twitter account.
“Jason Ravnsborg killed a man, lied to investigators about the events of that night, and attempted to cover it up,” Noem wrote. “Joseph Boever’s family deserves justice.”
Ravnsborg was silent Monday night.
After he reached a plea deal in a criminal case on Aug. 26, 2021, he issued a statement, saying he was “very sorry Joe Boever lost his life in this accident. I am sorry to the entire family for the loss of their loved one.”
He said he had “fully cooperated” with the investigation while refraining from speaking to reporters. Ravnsborg said he wished he had met Boever “under different circumstances.”
Nick Nemec, Boever’s cousin, waited for an announcement. He was with Jenny Boever, widow of the 55-year-old Highmore man run over by Ravnsborg, and her mother, Deanne Smith.
Nemec said they spotted two legislators laughing — there was glass by a door — as they began deliberations Monday afternoon. It was jarring to witness that, he said, and it seemed insensitive, with Boever’s widow and family members present.
On Monday night, Nemec said he expected this decision from the committee. A former Democratic legislator, he has served as a family spokesman and has closely observed the entire legal and political process.
“I’m disappointed,” Nemec said. “I was hoping some of the Republicans on the committee would vote for impeachment. But it was a straight party-line vote.”
He said he had little reason to think the full House would ignore the recommendation and move forward on impeachment. House Democrats will ask for their minority report, which recommends removing the attorney general, be adopted, Democratic House leader Rep. Jamie Smith, a member of the committee, told Nemec. Smith is the party’s gubernatorial candidate.
But Nemec said he doesn’t expect that to happen. He doubts the full House will spend much time considering impeachment.
“No, I’m not hopeful at all,” Nemec said.
A signal issued
There was a signal that the committee would not call for Ravnsborg’s removal earlier in the day. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, sent a letter signed by 11 Republican lawmakers, including Speaker Gosch, asking the attorney general to look into how Noem has spent federal COVID stimulus dollars. The governor vetoed House Bill 1281 ordering her to receive clearance from a special House committee to spend such funds on new projects, and the Legislature failed to override it Monday. It was one of four vetoes Noem issued during the 2022 session, and none were overturned.
But the debate didn’t end there. Legislators are seeking a legal remedy — and are calling on Ravnsborg to provide it.
“We therefore request that a court action be commenced seeking a declaratory judgment or other appropriate action, including a potential writ of prohibition, to ensure all state spending is undertaken with lawful authority,” the letter states.
The attorney general and governor have been at odds before.
Noem is being investigated for her use of state airplanes to travel to out-of-state political events as she raised her national profile, as well as her involvement in pressuring a longtime state employee to give her daughter a real estate appraiser’s license. Noem said she did nothing unethical or inappropriate.
The state employee, Sherry Bren, later retired. She received a $200,000 settlement from the state after filing an age-discrimination lawsuit. Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, surrendered her appraiser’s license at the end of 2021.
The dual controversies have received attention both in South Dakota and in the national media. Some speculated Noem wanted to remove Ravnsborg so she could appoint an attorney general who would not take an adversarial stance against her.
“I have been contacted by concerned citizens and legislators,” Ravnsborg said in September about the license issue, which included a meeting in the governor’s office attended by the state employee, Noem’s top staffers—and her daughter. “I am actively reviewing their concerns and I will be following the steps prescribed in codified law in relation to those questions.”
Legislators were angry earlier this month when electronic billboards appeared in Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, urging the impeachment of Ravnsborg and calling out lawmakers, asking them “what they were trying to hide?”
A group called Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions, led by a man named Rob Burgess, took credit for the signs. Noem said she was not involved, but legislators said they wondered if she was playing a role in this piece of politics via outdoor advertising.
Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican who hopes to seek re-election this year, ran over and killed Boever on a quiet stretch of U.S. Highway 14 in central South Dakota. Ravnsborg claimed he had no idea what he struck with his car, and after the local sheriff, Mike Volek, also failed to find Boever’s body, Ravnsborg was loaned a car, and drove back to Pierre, the state capital, that night.
The next morning, Ravnsborg was returning Volek’s car when he said he stopped at the crash site. He found Boever’s body and drove to the sheriff’s nearby home to report it.
That set off a firestorm in South Dakota politics that burned for 18 months.
Impeachment hearings started in February 2021 but after Noem released videos of Ravnsborg stumbling through interviews with a pair of North Dakota investigators, the effort ground to a halt. Legislators said they would allow the criminal process to be completed before considering impeachment.
Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors, but he struck a deal to plead no contest to two of them, with the reckless driving count dismissed. He paid a pair of $500 fines plus $3,000 in court costs. Retired Circuit Court Judge John Brown, who heard the case after all other judges recused themselves, also ordered Ravnsborg to perform public service on distracted driving education.
Ravnsborg, 45, never appeared in a courtroom during the legal process. He settled a civil lawsuit with Boever’s widow Jenny for an undisclosed sum.
The North Dakota investigators who came to South Dakota to look into the fatal crash told Ravnsborg they doubted his story. They reminded him that Boever’s face came through the windshield of the car, and his glasses were found inside.
They repeated that in testimony before the special committee on Jan. 19.
“He walked by a flashlight that’s on,” North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Arnie Rummel said. “There’s a body that’s laying within two feet of the roadway and obviously deceased and he’s all white, there isn’t any blood being pumped in him, and the fact white is reflective, I believe that he’d have to see him.”
Sheriff Volek never spoke publicly about the case before he died during a trip to North Carolina in November. His family said he suffered a heart attack, and his health reportedly had been declining.
Ravnsborg’s future is up in the air. He is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves and has been in the military for 24 years. He announced an impending promotion to colonel on social media but it has been held up during the investigation into the fatal crash.
Noem has endorsed former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who also is backing her for re-election. The two waged a bitter contest for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2018, but now Noem is supporting him in his bid for his old job.
In South Dakota, attorney general candidates, as well as aspirants for other statewide offices, are chosen at the party state conventions. Jackley hopes to deny Ravnsborg the GOP nomination. No Democratic candidate has been announced.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.