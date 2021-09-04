Commissioners weigh in on 10% library allocation cut

DEADWOOD — When it comes to library funding, Lawrence County Commissioners say they fund much more than most counties across the state do to local libraries, and Tuesday they discussed their decision to reduce the amount allocated to Lawrence County libraries by 10%, going from $492,282 budgeted in 2021 to $433,054 for 2022.
The commission made the decision in August.
“We are still funding our libraries,” said Commissioner Bob Ewing. “They’ve got it in their mind that we’re not funding it at all,” Ewing said. “By the letters that we’ve gotten, they think we’ve totally shut off all funding, which is not true.”
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan addressed inaccurate social media reports.
“You might look and see how other libraries are funded across the state before you get too wound up or make judgment calls,” he said. “There aren’t many that … fund the libraries in the county to the level that we do. It’s normally funded through the cities or other things.”
He noted that since the 70s or early 80s, the county has allocated more than most counties in the state, and since 2009, that level was close to $500,000.
Flanagan pointed out cities get sales tax revenue, which the county does not.
Spearfish Library Director Amber Wilde explained at the July 27 commission meeting why the county funds the libraries.
“This all started back in 1975,” Wilde said. “I believe the county has been providing library services since 1976 budget year, so about 45 years ago. That basically means that our county residents have come to expect that. People moving here, we have a lot of new development. They expect library services when they come to town.”
Wilde said losing county funding would make Lawrence County the only county in the Black Hills Region that would not have county-wide library services.
“They do not pay for the whole thing, but they all pay something to provide library services to the whole county … every county on the western line,” Wilde said.
Commissioner Randy Deibert the libraries requested $507,051 for 2022, a 3% increase in funding.
“We’re giving them $433,054. So we’re still funding them a huge amount,” Deibert said of the proposed 2022 budget. “The first year I was here, five years ago, my mission from the commission was to be on the library board and tell them that in 2020, we’re going to take a real hard look at their funding and they need to look at alternative sources. It’s 2021, and they’re asking for more from us. So, we hadn’t seen, with the exception of Whitewood’s had some additional funding from the city and Lead does some fundraising, we haven’t seen them find alternative funding.”
Deibert said the half million dollars requested is a huge chunk of money.
“And which one is truly a county library? They’re all city libraries,” Deibert said noting Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood, and Whitewood are all relatively close to one another.
He added that the county is having trouble gaining support from the municipal league to institute a county sales tax to build infrastructure.
“So we may have to pull some funds away from things we’re funding for infrastructure responsibilities,” Deibert said. “If we could get that supported that we could do that for infrastructure projects, we may be able to fund it more.
Deibert said the libraries are not a department and they’re the largest line item on the budget that receives discretional funding.
“We treat them as a department, which I don’t agree with,” Deibert said. “I called the library board to see who the chairman was. Well, it’s a loosely organized group. They don’t even have a chairman or an agenda, so why are we appointing a commissioner to it? We also have a seat on the Spearfish Library Board, which is a voting member. So if there’s truly going to be a library board, truly going to ask for funding, they should formalize that board, come in and ask, or the four libraries can come in and ask individual for their budgets and then we can choose who to fund, which might be a better analysis for us.”
Flanagan said reducing the allocated has been on the table for years.
“This isn’t new. All of a sudden, people think, ‘Well, you’re cutting our funding because you’re building the safety center.’ Well, we were going to cut this a long time ago. We kicked the can down the road and waited and now it’s kind of come to a head.”
Deibert said the commission supports libraries.
“The concept of libraries, we fully support, as a commission,” he said. “We just don’t believe the county should be funding that at a half million dollars.”
Rosenau said the commission has not discussed whether additional cuts would be made.
Regarding what the 10% savings will be allocated toward, Deibert said the county is in a tax freeze.
“So we only have so many dollars to use,” Deibert said.
Rosenau said roads and bridges demand a large share of the budget.
“There are many places,” he said.
The commissioners said they feel the cities have adequate revenue to continue to fund the libraries at the current level, and that they would like the cities to assume that responsibility.
“That’s been the stance of the commission for a long time,” Flanagan said.
