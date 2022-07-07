Commissioners discuss possible ordinance regulating garbage on property amidst zoning change request

LEAD — A change of zoning request turned into a discussion about whether the city needs to further regulate garbage and other refuse on residential property, during the regular Lead City Commission meeting on Tuesday.
Jason Johnston submitted an application to change zoning on a portion of his property near 141 W. Summit St., from open space to residential. During discussion, City Planner Dennis Schumacher explained that the open space zoning designation is generally reserved for parks, cemeteries, and other public use spaces. Many years ago, he said, the city owned the Summit Street property, which had a park on it. Since then, the property has been sold multiple times, but the zoning was never changed. Currently Johnston and his neighbors, Paul and Amy Vandevelde, own the two separate parcels that are zoned as open space.
Schumacher explained that Johnston wants to change the zoning so he can legally use the land as residential property.
“You’re not allowed to do a lot with open space,” Schumacher said. “It’s almost like open space shouldn’t be owned by private owners. It’s quite restrictive on what you can do. You can’t park a car on it. You’re not supposed to store material on it. You’re not supposed to use it for personal use.”
Amy Vandevelde said she and her husband have owned property in that area for 26 years, and they intentionally bought it with the open space zoning in order to prevent further development on that section of land. She questioned Johnston’s intentions with the land, saying that he indicated he intends to build a garage on the property.
Johnston, who was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, told the Pioneer afterward that his plans to build a garage are for land that is already zoned as residential. Rezoning the land that is currently designated as open space, he said, would allow him and his neighbors to legally use the land they own.
“I want to rezone that little space to residential space because everybody in the neighborhood uses it as residential space,” Johnston said. “Everybody uses that property every day as residential space. They drive through it. They park on it every day. Why keep it as open space when you can’t do anything with it? We wanted to do some re-platting and add that to our current front lot, so that’s why we decided to take it from open space to residential, so we can use it legally instead of illegally.”
Vandevelde also expressed concern about what she said is garbage all over the land considered for a zoning change. She told commissioners that Johnston has a great deal of garbage, tires, vehicles that have not moved, and other unsightly things on the property, and she was surprised to learn that the city does not have an ordinance to prevent that.
“I’ve been here since 1981, and I would like to see this town beautiful again,” she said. “I don’t like saying because Johnny has garbage, Peggy gets to have garbage too. What is the position of the board with making our community look good and having an ordinance be followed.”
But according to city records and Police Chief Robert Williams, Johnston has never been cited for garbage on the property. In fact, Williams said the only thing that could be considered an ordinance violation are some tires that are stored on the property. Johnston said that several city officials have inspected the area and reported that there is nothing wrong.
“When we’re talking about garbage, we’re thinking household garbage,” Johnston said. “That’s what she was trying to tell everybody was back there, and it’s not true. It never has been. There is nothing on the land that I want to rezone. Everything you saw, the snowmobile, the car, the bobcat, that is already on residential property.”
But Vandevelde asked the commission to consider writing an ordinance that would regulate garbage on residential property. The garbage she was referring to included water heaters, O2 tanks, and other large items from other people’s homes.
Commissioner Steve Stewart said he drove by the property when Johnston made his application and noticed several things there that seemed out of place.
“Not knowing whose property was what, there was a lot of stuff in my opinion that shouldn’t be there,” he said. “That is an unfortunate issue that we need to address either through building codes or ordinance enforcement. I don’t know enough about this. Open space, you can’t do anything with it. It’s green space. If this is changed to residential, is that going to change the outlook of how it’s going to look?”
Mayor Ron Everett said the city needs to investigate the matter further before making a decision about the zoning change.
“We need to take a deeper dive into some of the ordinances to protect the neighbors from people who like to have a little excess storage,” he said. “I would like to table this and have a broader discussion with planning and zoning. I am very sympathetic to people who have neighbors who have excess items on their property that aren’t really normal for the neighborhood.”
Mack urged the commission to tread carefully, and to make sure it clearly defined garbage in any new ordinances that would come forth.
“I would suggest that you put a definition of what is garbage and what is not garbage,” Mack said. “As the (police) chief said, he didn’t see anything out there that was garbage. He saw things that shouldn’t have been there, but it wasn’t garbage.”
Additionally, following the meeting he said the rezoning request that has been recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission should not be held up.
“All of the talk about ordinances has nothing to do with the zoning change request,” he said. “It does not address the matter at hand, which was to approve or disapprove the zoning change request of open space to residential.”
The Lead City Commission is expected to revisit the matter at their next meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m., July 18.
