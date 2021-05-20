Commission affirms $3M in optional public safety center details

DEADWOOD — During the course of a two-hour discussion May 11, the Lawrence County Commission heard from department heads regarding the need for $3 million in Public Safety and Service Center details deemed optional, ultimately keeping them all in the mix.
The total cost of the new jail project is around $41 million.
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean guided the commission through the process of considering eight areas he deemed “items meriting affirmation” early on in the cost estimate process.
“These eight items are opportunities for the board to weigh in, as a whole, and give guidance to the schematic design committee and how we move forward,” Dean said.
The preliminary design details of certain areas having previously been identified for further evaluation, county staff were present to offer support and explanation for the minimum space requirements for their respective areas.
The commission voted to keep a shooting range ($700,000), vehicle sally port ($300,000) arraignment and magistrate courts ($1.6 million), pipe chase width ($50,000), information technology room ($25,000), and emergency management spaces ($250,000) as proposed in the conceptual design.
Commission Chairman Richard Sleep was the sole dissenting vote on leaving the emergency management administration area, shooting range area, and court administration area as proposed in the conceptual design, citing a desire to be conservative and cautious with the size, scope, and price tag of the new center.
While two items were not eliminated from the list, reduced during the process, or voted on by the commission, it was decided that the size of an inmate services area ($100,000) and jail admin services area ($250,000) as reflected in the plans would be leaned out, if possible, as suggested by Dean.
The move of the arraignment and magistrate court functions would free up badly needed space in the existing courthouse for other court functions and is not designed to move the entire court system to the new facility. Instead, discussion centered around moving the arraignment and magistrate functions to the new facility, alleviating the need to transport prisoners to hearings and to provide more parking for defendants.
In other business, the commission approved a placement agent agreement between Tobin J. Morris, senior vice president of Colliers Securities, LLC., to help navigate the financial particulars and bonding process for the new jail, not to exceed $58,500.
“Now is the time for Lawrence County, per consensus of the committee, to reach out to a financial advisor,” Dean said.
“If the project is going to continue, you need somebody of his expertise,” said Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka.
Commissioner Randy Deibert expressed concern with the 4% escalation/bid market contingency and whether this would be an adequate amount, given what is happening with the construction industry today.
“I’m not sure that 4% is going to be adequate because of shortages that are going on now,” Deibert said. “The more we dally, the more we eat up, plus the issues with materials.”
The commission approved the addition of Amber Vogt as a member of the Public Safety and Service Center committee from the general public. Other spots are open on the committee and the commission is hopeful that more members of the public will soon be included.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.