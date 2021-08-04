Commercial highway areas added to Deadwood’s cannabis zoning ordinance

DEADWOOD — Deadwood passed the first reading of a newly revised cannabis zoning establishments ordinance Monday that allows both recreational and medical dispensaries, as well as cannabis cultivation, testing, and manufacturing facilities in commercial highway districts on the outskirts of town toward Highway 14A, for example, near the Amish Furniture Store and Highway 385 near Pluma.
Deadwood Legal Counsel Mathew Naasz addressed the commission regarding the newly drafted ordinance Monday.
A previous, more restrictive ordinance, was discussed but its second reading was denied.
“The change that you’ll notice, a substantive change, is that added to the commercial highway district as uses permitted by right are all of the varieties of cannabis establishments, including the cultivation, testing, and product manufacturing facilities that were previously only included in the agricultural district,” Naasz said.
Updates were also made to the regulations regarding the various cannabis establishments to make clear that they were also permitted uses in the CH Commercial Highway Zoning District.
“We also added the place of worship definition back into this ordinance and included place of worship instead of church and the prohibition of a dispensary to be within 500 feet of a park or place of worship,” Naasz said.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said the commission had discussed the matter at two previous meetings.
“And at the last one it was decided that to make that change would be too substantive, so we had to start over at first reading,” Ruth said.
The ordinance also allows cannabis cultivation, testing, and product manufacturing facilities in A1 Agricultural District, as well as recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries in CE Commercial Enterprise District.
There are currently two properties that are zoned commercial enterprise: First Interstate Bank and the Engine House, while Commercial Highway is a section past Main Street, on Charles Street, up past Broken Boot, out toward the Bunk House on Highway 14A, and beyond, and down Highway 85 in the Pluma area.
Concerns about ag as the only allowed use for cannabis facilities, as five-acre lots are few and far between in Deadwood, was cited as the reason for reconsidering and subsequent abandonment of the previous ordinance.
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said previously the city will only be allowed to have a certain number of facilities, due to the 1,000 feet from a school and 500 feet from a park or church, now changed to place of worship.
Deadwood City Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said previously the circle prohibiting the facilities encompasses pretty much the entire town.
The ordinance snuffs out Historic Main Street for commercial cannabis ventures, as 1,000 feet from Deadwood Elementary School runs down to Wall Street and everything north of that on Main Street to Tin Lizzie is zoned regular commercial, not commercial highway.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.