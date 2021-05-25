Comment period open for Yellow Creek Shooting Range

DEADWOOD — The public is invited to comment on a proposed transfer of 14 acres of BLM-administered land to the city of Deadwood for the Yellow Creek Shooting Range.
Comments on the draft Environmental Assessment addressing the proposed acreage patent will be accepted through June 17.
The amended patent request involves 14 acres of BLM-managed land immediately surrounding the original 7.5 acres of the Yellow Creek Shooting Range and an additional 6.5 acres down range to serve as a safety buffer and to accommodate improvements such as enhanced shooting berms, structures, lighting and a law enforcement practice range.
“The BLM is committed to providing a high-quality recreational experience for the public,” said Field Manager Chip Kimball, of the South Dakota Field Office for the BLM. “This proposal has the potential to expand on existing facilities and increase public safety and is one of five options being considered.”
More information and a venue for comments is available on the BLM e-Planning project website at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C040-2021-0012-EA.
Comments can also be mailed to: BLM South Dakota Field Office, Attn. Field Manager Chip Kimball, 309 Bonanza Street, Belle Fourche, S.D. 57717.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.