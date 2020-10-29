BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche was ablaze with excitement Wednesday as the volunteer fire department debuted its newest addition to the firefighting convoy.
When the alarm sounds, fire and emergency trucks must be ready to respond. In this line of work, performance and efficiency make all the difference and with the newest engine added to the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department fleet, the crew and new ride, are sure to impress.
“It just hit me as to how big (of) a deal this is for this community,” Aaron Thramer, fire chief, said.
Thramer said the new truck, which arrived in Belle Fourche just the night before, has been in the works for roughly two-and-one-half years. According to National Fire Protection Association standards, Thramer said, trucks should be replaced every 20 years.
After 24 years with the department, the old Engine 3 had reached that threshold, spurring the department to seek out replacement options.
“We felt that just building a new truck would be our best option to carry us through the next 20 years,” Thramer said.
The department had the truck built by Toyne, a company that builds custom fire and rescue apparatus for departments of all sizes across the nation, headquartered in Breda, Iowa.
This is the fourth of the department’s fleet built by the company.
Through diligently frugal forethought and fundraising, Thramer said the department was able to fund the $340,000 Freightliner. The 69,000-pound truck sports a custom built Toyne body.
“They (Toyne) get just the cab and the chassis and they built everything else from scratch,” Thramer said.
But what is a new fire apparatus without a flashy paintjob? Freightliner of Omaha, Neb., performed the custom work, including a Belle Fourche Bronc to embody the department’s community pride.
The paint code, birthed from color matching performed on a Belle Fourche Bronc’s football helmet, was an exact match to Chryster’s “Plum Crazy Purple,” Thramer said. According to the Chrysler website, the color was the most vibrant variation of purple ever seen to come straight from a manufacturer. The color was available from 1970 to 1971 and has made a comeback as part of their Heritage Color Collection.
“It’ll be something this community can be proud of and an eye-catcher for the next 20 years, at least,” he said. “We’ve added a few things this year (to the new truck) that will be beneficial and just give us more options for fighting fires.”
And what would the unveiling of a new fire engine be without some time-honored traditions?
Part of a procedural christening of a new truck includes performing a “wet down” ceremony which involves the ritualistic commission by anointing it with water sprayed from the department’s firefighting equipment. The ceremony dates back to the 1800s, Thramer said.
“When they would return from a call and they would wet down the horses (who assisted firefighters at the time) before they put the horses away,” he said.
When the wet down was completed and the truck toweled dry, the members of the fire department performed a push-in ceremony which dates back to the days before motorized fire apparatus. A hand-drawn hose cart or horse-drawn steam engine required a hands-on effort to push the apparatus back into the firehouse after a call.
“That dates back to the 1800s, of the horse-drawn days, when they had to push the hose carts back into the firehall,” Thramer said. “Of course, horses aren’t really equipped with an efficient reverse (gear).”
