SPEARFISH — “With great power comes great responsibility,” Stan Lee wrote in the Spiderman comic books, influencing the minds of society for years to come.
Speaking of Stan Lee and Spiderman, there’s a brand new comics and collectibles shop in Spearfish.
Located at 123 East Jackson Blvd., in what used to be an office building, Nine8Culture has been open for a little more than a week now, and has created a place for collectors to go and enjoy their hobby with others in Spearfish.
Three owners, Wes Pleinis, Allen Conradsen, and Randy Lepthien, run the store. Pleinis said they have no plans of bringing in employees, instead splitting the work solely between the three of them.
“We’ve known each other for decades.” Pleinis said. “It was probably about two years ago when we decided seriously thinking about opening a store.”
Pleinis said that he’s been collecting his entire life, and his business partners have both been collecting for many years.
“All the stuff you see here revolves around comic books.” Pleinis said. “We kind of wanted to revolve around comic books, and that’s how we came up with Nine8Culture.”
In terms of coming up with a name, Pleinis said they wanted something unique and something that pertained to comics. ‘Nine-eight’ is the highest grade a comic can receive.
Around half of the inventory comes from the owners’ own collections.
“Everything’s not something you’re going to find at a big box store. You’re going to find some unique things here, some strange things here,” Pleinis said. “That’s kind of our goal, is (for people) to come in and have it be an experience.”
Inventory includes vintage and new comic books, vintage toys and collectibles, new statues and figures from Star Wars, Marvel, Funko, and more. They also have gift items such as cards, socks, and coffee mugs.
Pleinis said they will buy toys and comics from anyone, and should have gift cards in the next week.
Anyone interested in checking out the ‘geek boutique’ as Pleinis coins it, can come into the shop Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
