Comer recuses herself from Rogers’ case

DEADWOOD — Fourth Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer has recused herself from the Dreau Rogers case.
Rogers, 33, is accused of murdering his wife, Destiny Dawn Rogers in Spearfish on Jan. 22. On Thursday the court expected to hear arguments regarding defense attorney Joe Kosel’s motion for a protective order, but instead Comer addressed Kosel’s Feb. 24 request for her recusal form the case.
Comer said she does not normally recuse herself from cases.
“But I know Dreau Rogers very well from drug court,” she said. Additionally, Comer acknowledged that she is familiar with the alleged victim’s family. Based on her past experience with Rogers in drug court and her past interactions with the alleged victim’s family, Comer said she does not believe she can be impartial in the case. She granted the recusal and asked Presiding Fourth Circuit Court Judge Michael Day to appoint a new judge in the case.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said he expects a new judge to be appointed within a week. When a new judge is seated on the case, the court could move forward with a ruling on the defense request for a protective order or writ of prohibition preventing the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office from securing uncounseled statements from Rogers. In his motion to the court, Kosel claims that the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office allowed a person who is a vital witness and potential third party perpetrator to visit Rogers, in what he says is an attempt to illicit information from the defendant.
“On its face, this is a blatant attempt to skirt the constitutional protections afforded the Defendant and could amount to a bad faith intent to elicit uncounseled statements,” Kosel wrote.
Additionally, Kosel claims the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office moved Rogers to a different cell block in an attempt to get information from him.
“The history of this agency attempting to secure jailhouse informant statements is long and prominent,” Kosel wrote.
Kosel’s motion would prevent certain people from visiting Rogers in jail, allow Kosel to review and possibly supplement visitation limitations, and impose further restrictions and requirements on the sheriff’s office as they relate to Rogers’ case.
Rogers is charged with first-degree murder premeditated design, a Class A felony that could be punishable by death. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of life in prison. Alternately he was charged with second-degree murder, a Class B felony punishable by life in prison. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a person with a prior felony drug conviction, a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison. One count was for a .45 caliber pistol, and the other was for a .22 caliber pistol; possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, also a Class 6 felony; two counts of commission a felony while carrying a firearm, one count for the murder charge and the other for possession of a drug with the intent to distribute, both of which are Class 2 felonies, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug or substance — Schedule I or II, specifically one count each for methamphetamine and heroin, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison; possession of a controlled drug or substance with the intent to distribute specifically methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance — Schedule I or II, specifically methamphetamine, also a Class 5 felony.
