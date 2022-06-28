Come ride with Rogue!

BELLE — With more than 65 years’ combined experience in the motorsport business, Rogue Motorsports in Belle Fourche is now offering quality service on everything from motorcycles, UTVs, snowmobiles, and ATVs.
Rogue Motorsports, located at 19077 U.S. Highway 85 next to the Branding Iron Steakhouse south of Belle Fourche, was created by two local couples who partnered up on the business – Troy and Toi Flick and Justin and Cathy Pounds.
In coordination with Toni Moncur, the property’s owner, the couples moved into the newly built building in April.
“She’s been unbelievable with designing the shop how we wanted it and working with us,” Cathy said.
Troy Flick has been in the industry since approximately 1987. Flick’s wife, Toi, is a teacher at the Belle Fourche Middle School. The pair share two children, aged 25 and 25.
Justin Pounds began working in the industry in 1991. Originally from Minnesota, the Pounds owned and operated a repair shop there for 10 years. Before that, Justin managed a dealership for more than 20 years.
For the last 13 years, Cathy said the pair has traveled to the area where they’ve enjoyed motorcycling adventures and approximately seven years ago, they decided to purchase property in the area and now call Belle Fourche home.
“We wanted a better, safe home for our kids,” she said, of their children who are now 22 and 17.
Justin and Troy worked together at an area repair shop for some time before decided to break out on their own, starting their new business venture together.
For Justin, after owning his own repair business for so long, going back to working for someone else proved difficult, prodding the decision to open the partnered shop.
“Working for me is just so much better at the end of the day,” he said. “And when you’re going to work 60 hours a week for somebody else, you might as well just do it for yourself. I guess I’ve just always been that person (who chooses) not to really follow people.”
And Justin believes that the same attitude is true of Troy, as well.
“That’s one of the reasons him and I get along so well,” he said. “We think alike, and we do things alike, so it’s easy to get along.”
That like mindedness has served the pair of mechanics well, according to Cathy.
“They can fix a lot of things that a lot of other people can’t,” she said.
Justin described himself as a person whose brain is capable of disassembling and reassembling engines well.
“Someone else can take that engine apart and throw it in a box in a thousand different pieces and I could tell you where it all goes and sort it all out and put it together,” he said. “It just works that way for me; it’s how my brain works. That’s not an easy skill to have.”
Another advantageous facet working in Rogue’s favor, Cathy said, is Troy’s good reputation and many local connections.
“The way we like to do things and the way we do it is different than what a dealership does … because we try to get it in and out faster and in and out the right way the first time,” Justin said. “Because coming back doesn’t work for us. We don’t make any money and the rancher’s not happy, and the motorcyclist isn’t happy.”
Getting jobs done quickly and correctly encompasses one of the group’s strengths, Justin said.
“Sometimes you’ve got to do those things and go the extra mile to make sure it doesn’t (come back needing more work),” he said.
The service shop works on all motorcycle and motorsport brands.
“A lot of shops now-a-days don’t work on anything 10 years or older,” Cathy said. “We’ve had a lot of customers come in the door because they’ve gotten turned away (by other service shops).”
Considering today’s economy, combined with difficulty finding parts for older models, Rogue is happy to offer service work to those who aren’t able to find shops willing to work on their motorsport vehicles.
“And a lot of people want their old stuff fixed because it’s more reasonable,” Cathy said. “Families can’t afford to go buy a $50,000 UTV.”
Justin concurs.
“Why shouldn’t their bike be on the road just because a dealership doesn’t want to work on them,” he said. “Their bike has just as much value to them as the $60,000 Harley (Davidson) that’s two years old to that guy. To me it doesn’t matter what they’re riding, as long as they’re riding and they’re enjoying it, and we can keep them on the road and they’re happy, then why not?”
The same goes for ATVs, Justin said.
“Right now, you can’t even buy a new 4-wheeler (due to shortages); if you wanted one, you can’t get it,” he said. “So, to limit yourself to only (work on) a new machine because you’re a dealership to me just seems silly because you’re just throwing money away.”
In addition to quality service work offered, Rogue Motorsports also sells retail parts and apparel. And they serve more than the motorcycle enthusiasts.
“One of our goals is, you hear a lot of ranchers say they don’t get quick service, they wait months,” Cathy said, referring to UTVs and ATVs commonly used by area farmers and ranchers. “And we want to provide a professional and efficient time frame for them to get them in and out the door. Because we understand that’s their way of living and the way they feed their families.”
In their situation, Justin and Troy both consider themselves passionate about the work in a capacity that they didn’t feel they could be when working for dealerships who placed higher value on the bottom line and focused less attention on ensuring their customers were genuinely happy.
“For them (dealerships), it makes sense; for us, it doesn’t make sense because we want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to be out riding, not just the guy that’s got a 2012 (model),” Justin said.
Combining their decades worth of experience with dogged grit, Justin said they’re up for the challenge.
“We enjoy taking a project that other people say, ‘can’t be done’ and we do it,” he said. “I’ve done that my whole life, and Troy’s done it to. Just because one shop says, ‘Well, it can’t be done’ doesn’t mean it can’t be done, it just means he doesn’t want to do it.”
The Flicks and the Pounds invite community members across the Black Hills Region to “come ride with Rogue.” To make an appointment, or for more information about Rogue Motorsports’ offerings, find the shop on Facebook or call (605) 723-1608.
