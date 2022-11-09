SPEARFISH — 4-H is leading a course on Teen Mental Health First Aid (TMHFA) for Spearfish High School students, beginning on Nov. 7 and concluding on Nov. 15.
So far, Spearfish High School has purchased 180 Teen Mental Health First Aid training manuals, which are designed by the National Council of Mental Wellbeing. This manual is free to the students and can be taken home after completing the certification.
The training involves three, 90-minute sessions that are integrated into the students’ health course. It will be taught by Michelle May, a public educator for South Dakota State University and 4-H, with assistance from Chase Tyson, the high school health teacher.
“The goal of the training is to educate, increase empathy and awareness of mental health, and also to equip students with the necessary tools to confidently respond to a peer in the event that there is a mental health challenge or crisis,” May said. “The program is designed so that they actually practice what they could say in a potential scenario, which increases their confidence should a real-life situation arise.”
“ It (the training) is also designed so that they (students) understand that they are only to serve as the first line of assistance. They are not to diagnose or counsel, but rather to use certain tools to encourage the peer with a potential need to visit with an adult and to know and understand and convey the message that – ‘It is OK to not be OK,’ May said. “The ultimate purpose is so that youth know that there is always an option for help and hope.”
These types of challenges are common among South Dakota youth.
In fact, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, “In South Dakota, suicide is the leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 19 years old. Similarly, 23.1% of South Dakota’s high school students considered suicide and 12.3% of South Dakota’s high school student attempted suicide.”
This is why it is important for students to learn the skills needed to navigate these types of situations.
“We are intentional about creating a team of sorts that is willing and ready to respond when a need arises. It is a proactive program that acknowledges the ‘when’ it happens, rather than the ‘if,’” May said.
“It (the training) acknowledges that peers are often the ones on the ‘front lines,’ hearing from peers about mental health challenges and crises,” May said. “It acknowledges that it is not always easy for someone to reach out to an adult to get help. In this case we are teaching the youth to understand their role as an influencer and encourager to another peer and/or friend, while also providing them with the life skills and confidence to do so.”
Because this can be a heavy topic for high school students, there will be a mental health team on hand for the students to access after each training session.
“After each session a student fills out an exit ticket which tells us as instructors and teachers if they are doing OK, allows them to share if they are not and would like to speak to someone, or perhaps if they are concerned about someone else,” May said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.