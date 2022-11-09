bhp news.jpg
SPEARFISH — 4-H is leading a course on Teen Mental Health First Aid (TMHFA) for Spearfish High School students, beginning on Nov. 7 and concluding on Nov. 15.

So far, Spearfish High School has purchased 180 Teen Mental Health First Aid training manuals, which are designed by the National Council of Mental Wellbeing. This manual is free to the students and can be taken home after completing the certification.

