Colorado Captain turning heads in Sturgis

STURGIS — Matt Gnojek is turning heads throughout the Black Hills this week.
Gnojek, aka the Colorado Captain, dresses as Captain America and rolls all over the country on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle supporting charitable causes.
“I go from San Diego to Boston and back pretty much every year about three months out of the year. I do it all to raise money for families who are fighting pediatric cancer,” Gnojek said.
His charity is called Cap for Kids. It’s a 501c3 organization battling pediatric cancer.
“It’s a charity for other charities. Why not be a bullhorn for those courageous people out there who are doing good work? Let’s lend them a hand, and have fun doing it,” he said.
Gnojek said each year Cap for Kids selects organizations or individuals to campaign for, with one or more receiving financial aid through his fundraising charity ride across the nation.
“You’ll see me buzzing around here at Sturgis because I’m trying to wield the best weapon that any American has. I’m not talking about a shield. I’m not talking about muscle. I’m talking about a smile, warmth and human kindness,” he said.
The Captain said it was only natural that he come to Sturgis.
“If you’re talking motorcycles, and you’re talking America, you’re talking Sturgis. There is nowhere else I would rather start my trip,” he said.
