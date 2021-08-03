NORTHERN HILLS — In terms of utility and usefulness, pennies, nickels, and dimes are worth more today than ever, as local banks and businesses navigate a nation-wide coin shortage, digging deep in their pockets and using a little bit of good old Yankee ingenuity to weather the coin crisis.
Suzy Simpson, teller hub manager, who distributes coin regionally for First Interstate Bank, said the Federal Reserve put a restriction on the amount of coin that each bank can order.
“They are the ones that allocate the amounts to our banks,” Simpson said. “First Interstate Bank in South Dakota, as a whole, are only allocated a certain amount. And, then, that amount, I have to spread it out amongst all of our 14 branches in South Dakota. So it’s really been a real issue with tourist season, so, like, Southern Hills, Deadwood, Sturgis are the ones that really struggle for the coins, the businesses, the casinos.”
In a letter sent to financial institutions, the Federal Reserve acknowledged that the pandemic has disrupted the normal circulation patterns for coin and that even though their coin is in short supply, there is an adequate overall amount in circulation.
Simpson said the reason for the shortage is everyone across the country opened up this summer, all at one time.
“A lot of people were still COVID restrictions and what-not, coming into the summer,” Simpson said. “Everyone opening up all at one time this summer has caused an issue on their end, with their coin going out.”
Simpson said in mid-May it was just quarters and dimes that were in short supply.
“But the last two weeks, I’ve also been restricted on pennies and nickels,” Simpson said.
Asked if the shortage has been letting up at all, Simpson said no.
“Actually, it’s getting worse,” she said. “It’s been getting worse each week.”
Simpson said the area has seen coin shortages in 2020, as well, so the hope is that businesses can take what they learned from that crunch and apply it to this summer’s shortage.
Simpson said she has not heard of any restrictions going away.
“Last year, it was maybe September, October that restrictions went away, because then tourist season is over and not everybody needs money as much,” she added.
And certain types of businesses are affected more than others.
“Definitely, for sure, casinos. Casinos take large amounts of coin and they’re not even getting 50% of what they normally ask for,” Simpson said. “It’s a low percentage that they’re getting. Any business that right now, is in the middle of tourist season, it’s greatly affecting them, because there’s no coin to give to our businesses to help them out. Rally, it’s really going to affect rally.”
Celebrity Hotel & Gaming Owner Ken Gienger said that his establishment has had to adjust by reducing the amount of coin they purchase.
“We used to buy in larger chunks and now we’re buying our coin weekly,” he said. “We went into buy $150 and they said, ‘No, you’re limited to $50.’ So I said, ‘OK, I’ll just come weekly and buy $50 and keep us up to par. So, we just have to modify how we’re buying our coin.”
Gienger said allowing employees to cash in their coin has helped, as well.
“We’re not buying coin from customers, but we’re buying it from our own employees,” Gienger said.
Wal-Mart in Spearfish was actually rounding up change at times, so if your bill was $49.76, for example, and you gave the cashier a $50, you’d get a $1 bill back.
Big D Deadwood Manager Misty Butler said her establishment is definitely being affected by the coin shortage.
“People are getting a whole lot of nickels and dimes and pennies and that’s about it,”
Asked if it was a large problem for the Big D, Butler said yes and no.
“We normally just ask our customers if they have the exact change,” Butler said. “We try to make do.”
Butler said going into the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, it would be helpful if people have spare change came into pay with change instead of cash,”
Toby Keehn, owner of Mustang Sally’s in Deadwood, said the only way the coin shortage affects him is he has to go to the bank more often.
“Because they won’t sell me as much,” he said. “It’s not really that big a deal. They’re still cuttin’ loose of at least $500 in quarters at a time. That’s where they limit you, so you’ve just got to go a little more often. Can’t horde them, I guess … and 95% of people pay with their credit card anymore, anyway.”
Simpson said if there is a message First Interstate could get out to the public, it would be to have patience and understanding.
“Remember, we went through this last summer, so hopefully everyone has an idea of how to handle the situation. Just know it’s not forever,” she said.
