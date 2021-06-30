Coeur Wharf production up in 2020

LEAD — Both gold and silver production were up at the Coeur Wharf mine in 2020, compared to 2019.
Matt Zietlow, environmental manager for Coeur Wharf was present at the June 22 Lawrence County Commission meeting for the mine’s annual review of its Conditional Use Permits, 132, #224, and #398. He presented the annual update of 2020 numbers.
“It was a relatively standard year for us,” said Zietlow. “Our footprint really isn’t changing. More of the same is a good way to go about it.”
Zietlow shared the mine’s 2020 production figures. Those figures, delineated by the type of material mined or produced, are as follows: 4.9 million tons of ore; 7.3 million tons of waste; 4.1 million tons of rehandle; 93,056 ounces of gold; and 115,213 ounces of silver.
“Not a lot of difference. If you look at the last three to four years, it’s right in that line of average. There’s a little bit of variation from year to year, but there really wasn’t much difference between the average,” Zietlow said. “Gold was up a little bit from the previous year. Some of that’s just timing, too … nothing too unusual there, other than it being pretty dry, as it is again this year.”
For comparison, the following statistics highlight the production figures for 2018 and 2019.
In 2019, 4.6 million tons of ore was mined; 8.5 million tons of waste, or barren rock, was mined; 1.1 million tons of rehandle; 84,172 ounces of gold was produced; and 63,483 ounces of silver was produced.
In 2018, 4.8 million tons of ore was mined; 11 million tons of waste was mined; 2.4 million tons of rehandle; 76,840 ounces of gold was produced; and 50,575 ounces of silver was produced.
Coeur Wharf officials finished mining in the Green Mountain area more than a year ago.
“So that’s just being backfilled right now,” Zietlow said. “All of the mining right now is happening in what we refer to as the ‘Portland Ridgeline.’ We’re coming at it from two sides … we call this area ‘Flossie,’ but it is all still part of this Portland Ridgeline. This area was mined before and it’s all backfilled now, so a good percentage of that is what we call rehandling. That’s just removing the stuff when it was backfilled before. This is the only area that’s left right now, and we’ll be in there for about another seven years.”
Coeur Wharf is doing exploratory work in a small section of the mine called the Boston expansion.
“If it does bear fruit later on this year, we hope to come forward with permit apps for that,” Zietlow said. “That would get us another couple of years of production. It’s not a very big area, but hopefully, that will turn out for us.”
Regarding rehandling, Commission Chairman Richard Sleep asked if the company is attempting to get more gold out of the same place or if they’re following a different process than they did before.
Zietlow said it’s all the same process and that the rehandle area currently being mined, the Portland area, was backfilled in the late 1990s.
“We’re mining a lower grade there than they were 20 years ago,” he said.
Commissioner Bob Ewing asked if the process involves running ore that’s been worked once and getting more.
“No, it’s fresh ore,” Zietlow said. “The rehandle material that we pull out of there doesn’t have to be drilled and shot. It’s already broken rock.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked if the ore was overburden.
“Not much. They stopped when they got to a grade that was economic at the time,” Zietlow said.
Coeur Wharf is still using the same leach pads.
“This Golden Reward area, that mining got wrapped up a couple of years ago, too, and we’re actually sloping that right now and probably over then next month, we’ll finish up the backfill over there,” Zietlow said. “That’ll get all reseeded this year.”
The Green Mountain area is completed, as well.
“Everything that’s left, right now the current life of the mine is seven, eight years and that’s that Portland Ridge/Flossie area,” Zietlow said.
General mine update stats include: 15.6 acres affected in 2020; total affected acres since permit issuance, 1,272.1; reclaimed acres in 2020, 49.9; currently 257 employees.
“Again, we didn’t have a whole lot of new disturbance, but that’s not much different than any given year. There’s just not much that would be classified new disturbance up there,” Zietlow said.
The Wharf Mine uses heap leaching, which is an industrial mining process to extract precious metals from ore via a series of chemical reactions. The ore is placed on a liner to complete the process.
In the leach pad portion of his update, Zietlow said pads 1, 4, and 5 completed denitrification and were approved for offload during 2020. Pad 2 offload was completed early in 2020, was reloaded with fresh ore and initiated leaching. Pad 3 continued its normal leach cycle during 2020.
“Same process. Not a single thing has changed. We’re still doing the normal leach cycle, normal heap cycle,” Zietlow said. “On the post processing side, denitrification that plant is going great. That’s been a significant upgrade. We cut the time that we use for denitrification in about half.”
In the projects update portion of his presentation, Zietlow said mining was initiated in the Flossie Pit area, adjacent to the older Maria Pit on the west end of Portland Ridgeline.
“That Flossie Pit encompasses, again, as we’re remining part of that area,” Zietlow said. “Just to get some more efficiencies out of the leach pad and better time cycles. We have five leach pad cells and we do have a couple of those valleys between them that we’re going to be filling out to get a better time sequence.”
Other projects completed in 2020 include a new access road that began use, a new emergency backup generator was purchased.
“We did a comprehensive sitewide bond update with the state and that all went through a few months ago. We finalized that last year,” Zietlow said. “The site wasn’t any different, but just as anything else, costs go up.”
For 2021, plans are as follows at the Coeur Wharf Mine: continue mining the Portland Ridge/Flossie deposit; denitrification and offload of pads 3 and 5; begin moving some land app sprays from Portland Ridge to American Eagle/Green Mountain area; complete backfill and reclamation of Harmony and Liberty areas at Golden Reward; complete reclamation on lower Trojan Rock facility; exploration around the older Juno Pit area, a technical revision; and complete baseline studies for the Boston expansion area.
“The Juno tech revision, that’s a real small area. Part of that was mined. Probably three quarters of it is a redisturbance of stuff we’ve already got,” Zietlow said. “There is a footprint of historic mining there, some trenching, different things that were done. It’s been on the back burner, but we’re poking a few holes in there to see if it’s worth bringing that in too. They just finished drilling that a week ago. We don’t have results back yet.”
Wharf payroll in 2020 was $24.3 million with benefits and approximately $17.1 million without benefits. Approximately 53%
of employees reside in Lawrence County; 25% reside in Meade County; 11% reside in Butte County; 7% reside in Pennington County; and 2% reside in Custer County.
Zietlow said the percentage of employees residing in Lawrence County is down, as they just aren’t getting applications from the county.
Taxes paid by Coeur Wharf in 2020 total $9.5 million, with $8.7 million of that paid in state severance tax; $157,742 paid in state sales and use tax and $634,704 paid in total local tax.
“Taxes were up a fair amount and most of that is state severance tax, which is production related,” Zietlow said. “And a lot of that is related to early last year production that came about from stuff we were doing the previous year.”
Taxes paid by Coeur Wharf in 2019 totaled $3.5 million, with $2.7 million of that paid in state severance tax; $152,244 paid in state sales and use tax and $625,310 paid in total local tax.
Total purchases made by Wharf in 2020 were more than $64 million, with $40 million purchased from non-South Dakota companies; $5 million spent in Rapid City; $17.4 million in other South Dakota expenditures; and $1.9 million spent in Lawrence County.
Wharf donated more than $150,000 to community groups, schools, and other local charities in 2020 and reached a $450,000 milestone in donations issued from the Wharf Sustainable Prosperity Fund.
Wharf Resources did not receive any Notices of Violation from the DENR or reportable spills in 2020.
During 2020, Wharf added 15.65 new affected acres and completed approximately 49 acres of interim reclamation.
Blasting activities are conducted between 9 a.m. and one-half hour before sunset. Blasting is most often scheduled for noon and 3 p.m.
During 2020, Wharf Resources conducted 227 blasts and did not receive any formal complaints regarding blast vibrations from neighboring landowners. No monitored blast, of which there were 126, exceeded the safe air blast level of 136 decibels.
Active mining operations are presently scheduled to end in 2027. Mining started at the Wharf mine in 1982.
