Coeur Wharf production down in 2021

LEAD — Both gold and silver production were down at the Coeur Wharf mine in 2021, compared to 2020.
Matt Zietlow, environmental manager for Coeur Wharf, was present at the June 28 Lawrence County Commission meeting for the mine’s annual review of conditional use permits presenting the annual update of 2021 numbers.
“If you look back, real similar to 2020. We had very similar numbers, pretty much all the way across. We did have more waste and that was just mostly because we’re getting into some newer areas. The upper stuff, a little more overburden in that Portland Ridge line. But overall, it came in very close … the dry conditions aren’t great for a lot of things, but it does make operations easier.”
Production figures at the mine, compared to 2020 were as follows: 4.5 million tons of ore mined, compared to 4.9 in 2020; 13 tons of waste mined, compared to 7.3 million in 2020; 3.8 million tons of rehandle, compared to 4.1 million tons in 2020; 91,136 ounces of gold produced, compared to 93,056 ounces in 2020; 89,506 ounces of silver produced, compared to 115,213 ounces in 2020.
In 2019, 4.6 million tons of ore was mined; 8.5 million tons of waste, or barren rock, was mined; 1.1 million tons of re-handle; 84,172 ounces of gold was produced; and 63,483 ounces of silver was produced.
In 2018, 4.8 million tons of ore was mined; 11 million tons of waste, or barren rock was mined; 2.4 million tons of re-handle; 76,840 ounces of gold was produced; and 50,575 ounces of silver was produced.
“We’re just mining in one area now – Portland Ridge,” Zietlow said.
Portland Ridge lies in the middle of the southern edge of the mine.
“Our Boston Expansion is just below, along the southern edge of that, as well,” Zietlow said. “We’re mining from both ends of that, on the east and the west side. And that’s where we’ll be for the next seven, eight years.”
Zietlow went on to say that nothing has changed on the leaching side, either.
“Still the same five pads,” he said. “Like most years, we went through two denitrification cycles.
The Wharf Mine uses heap leaching, which is an industrial mining process to extract precious metals from ore via a series of chemical reactions. The ore is placed on a liner to complete the process.
Zietlow said pads 3 and 5 completed denitrification and were approved for offload during calendar year 2021. Pad 2 denitrification was initiated in late 2021. Pads 1 and 4 continued normal leach activities during 2021.
In regard to project updates, Zietlow said nearly 50% of Wharf electrical power is now supplied from renewable resources in partnership with Black Hills Power.
“That’s a pretty neat thing and we’re trying to get more,” Zietlow said.
During 2021, Wharf constructed building additions to the pad shack, admin building, and warehouse.
The final reclamation/seeding of the Golden Reward mine area was completed, as well.
“So we’re completely finished on that side of the mine,” Zietlow said.
Coeur Wharf officials initiated backfilling of the Green Mountain Pit.
“That will continue for quite a while now. That’s a large area,” Zietlow said. “And obviously, we’ve wrapped up baseline studies and the CUP for that Boston Expansion. The large-scale mine permit app and the fees are in with the state right now, so they’re going through their process. We’re hoping to get a hearing on that in the next two months or so. With that, we’re still on track for later this year, engagement with that … it will give us a couple more years of mine life.”
Wharf payroll in 2021 was $28.8 million with benefits and approximately $20.1 million without benefits. Approximately 54%
of employees reside in Lawrence County; 28% reside in Meade County; 10% reside in Butte County; 6% reside in Pennington County; and 2% reside in Custer County.
Taxes paid by Coeur Wharf in 2020 total $8.2 million, with $7.4 million of that paid in state severance tax; $201,173 paid in state sales and use tax and $599,591 paid in total local tax.
Total purchases made by Wharf in 2021 were more than $80 million, with $40 million purchased from non-South Dakota companies; $6.7 million spent in Rapid City; $16.1 million in other South Dakota expenditures; and $2.5 million spent in Lawrence County.
Wharf donated more than $180,000 to more than 50 community groups, schools, and other local charities in 2021 and reached a $500,000 milestone in donations issued from the Wharf Sustainable Prosperity Fund. Local scholarships issued by Wharf in 2021 exceeded $50,000.
For 2022, plans are as follows at the Coeur Wharf Mine: continue mining the Portland Ridge deposit; denitrification and offload of pads 1 and 2; begin moving some land app sprays from Portland Ridge to American Eagle/Green Mountain backfill areas; continue backfill and concurrent reclamation of Green Mountain Pit; continue reclamation on lower Trojan Rock facility; continue exploration around the older Juno Pit area; and complete permitting for the Boston expansion area.
“This year, we actually have to get rid of a bit more water again. We didn’t really do much of that last year, but we have them going now, that treated water,” Zietlow said. “Mother Nature has sent us more rain than usual and we’ve already discharged probably pushing 50 million gallons of treated water back to the ground.”
Zietlow said a few more holes have been opened in the older Juno Pit area.
“That’s our next hopeful spot where we can hopefully grab a little bit more extension,” he said. “That’s entirely within the mine permit boundary, so it wouldn’t be a new CUP or any mine permit, but we’re hoping to get some good stuff there this year.”
Wharf Resources did not receive any notices of violation from the DENR in 2021, but Commissioner Randy Deibert pointed out there were three reportable spills at the mine.
On March 9, 2021, approximately 62 gallons of process solution spilled down Pad 1 ramp off containment after the containment ditch froze and the berm was filled with snow.
On July 4, 2021, a 41-gallon spill or process solution spilled from the Pad 4 dam overflowing while the effluent pipe was locked out for maintenance work. The solution spilled on Plant Road.
On Aug. 12, 2021, a 40-gallon spill of 56% acetic acid from a hose connected to acetic acid tote at Buckley Shop occurred.
All three incidents were reported to DANR and LEPC and closure letters were received from DANR on each incident.
During 2021, Wharf added 8.3 new affected acres and completed approximately 45 acres of interim reclamation and slope contouring.
Blasting activities are conducted between 9 a.m. and one-half hour before sunset. Blasting is most often scheduled for 12 and 3 p.m.
During 2021, Wharf Resources conducted 235 blasts and did not receive any formal complaints regarding blast vibrations from neighboring landowners. No monitored blast exceeded the safe air blast level of 136 decibels.
Active mining operations are presently scheduled to end in 2028. Mining started at the Wharf mine in 1982.
