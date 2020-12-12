Clippers for a Cause fundraiser to bolster student’s cancer battle

LEAD — Vivian Wittmayer and her family are battling childhood cancer.
The Lead-Deadwood School District is pitching in to help them fight their fight with a $10,000 fundraising goal as part of Clippers for a Cause.
Vivian, of Lead, is a 13-year-old Lead-Deadwood Middle School student was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, after finding a lump in her foot.
Wednesday, her mother, Emily Sprague, said Vivian had just finished with round nine of 14 chemotherapy treatments and has four more radiation treatments to go.
“We’ve been in Sioux Falls for the last four weeks. After the radiation is done, we will be headed home and only have to come back to Sioux Falls about every two weeks for chemo until the middle of February,” Sprague said. “Some time after her chemo is all done we will have to travel to Mayo again for two more weeks of radiation on her lung.”
Here’s how Clippers for a Cause will help Vivian and her family.
The Lead-Deadwood School District is divided up into four teams: Team 1 is the Lead-Deadwood School District staff, headed up by Dr. Dan Leikvold; Team 2 is Lead-Deadwood Elementary School, headed up by Principal Tim Kosters; Team 3 is Lead-Deadwood Middle School headed up by Principal Jay Beagle; Team 4 is Lead-Deadwood High School, headed up by Principal Mark Jacobs.
Each team has organized its own fundraising effort.
If the district makes its overall goal of $10,000, the leader of the team that raises the most funds will have their head shaved live on Teams.
“I really wanted to come up with something where, we as a whole district could come together to see how we could help Vivian, which we’ve done for students in the past,” said Lead-Deadwood Middle School Teacher Becky Kosters, who is heading up Clippers for a Cause. “We’ve had several children in our community struggle with cancer in the past and it’s something that you feel so helpless, as far as what you can do to help that family out. I put myself in the shoes if I was that mom or if I was that family, just knowing that people are trying to help you and raise the funds for you is one less thing for you to maybe worry about, so you can really focus on taking care of your child.”
As of now, there is no deadline on the fundraiser.
“I’m hoping to just go until we hit $10,000 and one of those gentlemen will have their head shaved,” Kosters said.
Business Office Accounts Payable Manager Shanna Sandidge will tally donations and keeping track of team standings.
Planned events thus far include a middle school student council movie day.
“Since we can’t have school dances this year, we are having a movie night Dec. 11,” Kosters said. “We’re having a separate movie room for each of the three grades in the middle school, so that we can keep them safe and distanced. We are charging $5 admission to come see the movie and $2 for a snack pack to go with that and all proceeds from that are going to go toward this cause.”
Builder’s Club Sponsor and Eighth Grade Educator Dr. Wendy Schamber said Builder’s Club held a hat day in October, with all the funds to be donated to this cause and matched by Builder’s Club.
“Recently, Builder’s Club also conducted a fundraiser – selling meat sticks – with a portion of those funds also to go to that cause,” Schamber said. “The hat day with Builder’s Club match is $80 and the meat stick fundraiser is just under $400. The club has not decided yet for sure which team they will be supporting.”
High School Librarian and Student Council Advisor Gary Linn organized an online auction with items donated by staff members including: a metal truck sign, one night’s stay at First Gold, select goodies baked by Linn, pottery, hand-etched glasses, a yarn snowman, a men’s BHSU Under Armour warm-up jacket, a gnome, a guitar, a cozy winter nights box, and a Whistle Stop rental.
Tim Kosters announced a Penny Wars fundraiser at the elementary school. Each classroom will have a container that students can put their coins in. Weekly totals will be tallied and the winning class will be treated to a pizza party compliments of the Lead-Deadwood Elementary Student Council.
“I’m just really hoping that this is a way that all of our clubs and all of our organizations in our schools and in the community can come together to help out Vivian and her family,” Becky Kosters said.
Sprague said the amount of support the family has received from the community has been astounding.
“It’s absolutely humbling the generosity through donations, money and prayers people have contributed,” she said. “Cancer is tough, not only for the person with the cancer but family and friends, and so many people have dedicated their time and help with so many things. We don’t know how to show our thanks, but we are truly blessed and very grateful to everybody for everything.”
To make a donation toward the cause, interested parties can contact Becky Kosters by calling the middle school at 717-3898 or by email, becky.kosters@k12.sd.us.
“They will need to know which team they want their donation to go towards, so we can designate it toward the correct team,” Becky Kosters said.
