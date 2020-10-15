Cline awarded at DOT dinner in her honor

SPEARFISH — At a dinner Tuesday, surrounded by friends, family, and colleagues, Barb Cline was recognized for her service to the community providing transportation solutions throughout western South Dakota by being formally inducted into the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Hall of Honor.
“The purpose of the Hall of Honor is to give recognition to those persons who have made a lasting, valuable, and/or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system,” said Joel Jundt, deputy secretary for the DOT.
In August it was announced that Cline, founder and executive director of Prairie Hills Transit, would be receiving the award after dedicating the past 30 years growing a safe, affordable public transportation system from a single second hand van into a network of 45 vehicles, and 65 employees covering a 16,500 square-mile area.
“This honor is particularly meaningful to me because it acknowledges my work with so many genuinely special people … but also the relationships that have been forged,” Cline said as she accepted the award. “Relationships that have sometimes included encouragement, sometimes been based on more than just a gentle nudge, but almost all the time useful.”
