By Erin Lorraine Woodward
Sanford Underground Research Faciity
LEAD — A successful upgrade to the Sanford Underground Research Facility’s (SURF) Oro Hondo fan complex will ensure uninterrupted air supply to support world-leading research at SURF, including the massive cavern excavation for Fermilab’s Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE).
“As America’s underground science facility continues to grow, our investment in infrastructure improvements ensures that our science partners have consistent and reliable access to this world-class facility,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, which manages SURF.
Underground airflow at SURF is critical. Air flows down the Ross and the Yates shafts (the two main access shafts) and across hundreds of miles of drifts, ramps, and shafts. Fresh air keeps the temperature from rising; vents exhaust from diesel-powered excavation equipment; creates a quieter background for science; and, most importantly, provides breathable air.
The driving force of this airflow is a massive fan at the top of the Oro Hondo Shaft, the main exhaust pathway. This 2,000-horsepower Oro Hondo fan is 15,000 times more powerful than an average home ceiling fan on full blast. Generating up to 500,000 cubic feet of airflow every minute, the Oro Hondo fan provides sufficient airflow for all underground activities.
Prior to SURF’s ventilation upgrade, when the main fan was turned off for maintenance or upgrades, underground operations had to rely on a smaller, secondary fan. “SURF outgrew our previous backup fan’s capabilities, which could only produce about 151,000 cubic feet of air per minute,” said Andrew Brosnahan, SURF facility engineer and project manager for the Oro Hondo fan upgrade. “This wasn’t enough to support larger projects, like the DUNE excavation.”
In early 2022, construction began on a major upgrade to the Oro Hondo fan complex, which included the installation of a large secondary fan to replace the smaller backup unit. SURF’s team of engineers worked with Howden, a global manufacturer, to custom design enormous components that would allow exhaust from the Oro Hondo Shaft to be directed toward either fan.
“It’s as if we placed a mirror against our existing infrastructure, adding a redundant fan system,” Brosnahan said. “Now, each individual fan generates enough airflow to support all operations, excavation, and science activities underground.”
The project also included major electrical upgrades. Overhead electrical lines between the Oro Hondo substation and the fan complex were replaced with an underground duct bank. Crews also modernized several switchgears and transformers and replaced an old electrical building with a modernized, prefabricated electrical house.
SURF partnered with several local contractors to complete digging and demolition work, prepare foundations for the new fan and electrical house, test and commission equipment, install the fan, and provide overhead cranes for major lifts.
“The completion of this project gives SURF 100% redundancy and allows our facility to support large-scale excavation work without interruption,” Brosnahan said.
In April, crews completed the installation of the new fan and commissioning is expected to complete in June.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.