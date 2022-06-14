BELLE FOURCHE — The sun had not set Sunday night when Belle Fourche residents came out from their basements and began cleaning up from the severe thunderstorm that ravaged the area.
Baseball-sized hail, driven by intense winds, shattered windows and siding on buildings, and pummeled vehicles.
“We were in the basement, felt it coming, and then it was like out of the movies,” said Greg Egemo, a Belle Fourche resident. “You just hunker down. You hear things crashing, windows being blown out, hail stones, trees crashing. It spooked me. It was the first time I’ve been spooked in a while. This was it. It was scary.”
When the tornado warnings sounded, he and his family went to the basement of their Jackson Street home.
The rain and wind came, and then the hail.
For what he estimated to be about 20 minutes, the hail bashed against his house, and windows did little to stop the largest hailstones.
“It seems like an eternity. You try to peek out to see what’s going on, but it is so hectic and hair-raising that you hunker back down and ride it out, so to speak,” he said.
When the storm ended, they assessed the damage caused by the hail ranging in size from “baseball and tons and tons of golf ball-sized too.”
“It wasn’t pretty. We assessed it when it was done. It was worse this morning when we got a bird’s-eye view of things,” he said.
He mopped up water and scooped out hail from inside the house Sunday evening, and then boarded up windows.
“I’m assuming it’s going to be hundreds of millions of dollars of damage just in this community,” Egemo said. “You know it’s just, tis the season.”
His neighbor, Trent VanDerBoom, was working in Wright, Wyo., when his wife called him and reported the damage to their home.
The storm destroyed 10-15 double-paned windows on his home sending shattered glass inside the home.
The top 15-20 feet of a large pine tree to the north of the house snapped off, swirled through the air, landing beside three vehicles without hitting them.
“You couldn’t have placed it any better,” he said.
The tree snapped a power line to the home and landed on a wooden swing, breaking the legs on one side.
VanDerBoom said he owns two homes on Jackson Street, and then another four-plex in Belle Fourche– all received damage.
Egemo said he’s lived at his home, constructed in the 1930s, for the past 20 years, and Sunday’s nightmare was by far the worst storm he experienced.
A storm, around 2002, was bad, “but this was by far the worse.”
“It was sideways. It was complete sideways,” he said of the hail. “It’s something I don’t want to do again, especially tonight.”
Another strong thunderstorm was forecast for Monday. It drenched the Northern Black Hills with rain, but hit other parts of Western South Dakota with hail.
According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, the largest hail, the size of a grapefruit, was reported in the Hot Springs/Buffalo Gap area. Later, tennis ball-sized hail driven by 90 mph winds caused damage in Kadoka.
Vehicles also suffered nature’s wrath.
At Scott Peterson Motors in Belle Fourche, most of the vehicles on the lot were damaged.
“I’d say 98% of the vehicles got hit really hard. We had a couple vehicles pulled into the shop, sold vehicles and what not (that escaped damage),” said John Brosnan, a salesman at the dealership.
“It’s the worst storm here, that I’ve heard of, in 20 years,” he said.
Dozens of vehicles in the lot had windows broken and dented metal.
Time will tell, he said, as to how the dealership fixes or sells the vehicles.
“It’s really up to insurance as to what happens as well,” he said.
But already Monday, people were at the lot looking for vehicles that may be reduced in price because of the damage.
