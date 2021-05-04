Cleaning up off season camping fees

SPEARFISH — Due to the increased cost of firewood and ice, as well as additional electrical use during off-season, the Spearfish City Council voted to amend the charges to the Spearfish City Campground near Spearfish City Park.
“We haven’t adjusted this rate in over a decade and … we never had the electricity on (for the off-season),” explained Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec Director.
Recently, the city decided to retain the availability of electricity at the campground in order to encourage more year-round camping; however as Ehnes explained, the site rental rate of $10 was not adjusted at that time.
Off-season camping runs from Oct. 1 through the first or second week in May, weather depending. Sites only include sewer and electrical hookups during this time and will now be rented for a flat $20 per night. Firewood will now cost $7 per bundle, and 20-pound bags of ice have been added to the campsite’s amenities for $8 per bag.
