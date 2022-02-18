‘Classroom censorship’ bills pass House of Representatives

PIERRE — A pair of bills aimed at protecting students and employees in education from “divisive concepts” and “political indoctrination,” are making their way through the legislative process in Pierre, but as they do, divides are forming as to whether the bills will do more harm than good.
The Pioneer visited with two Spearfish School Board members who attended Spearfish Day at the Capitol, the same day the bills passed through the House.
House Bill 1012 and House Bill 1337 define a divisive concept as one that states, “That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior; that individuals should be discriminated against or adversely treated on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; that an individual’s moral character is inherently determined on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; that an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously; that individuals, by virtue of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s race, color, religion, ethnicity or national origin; meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by members of a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex; or with respect to their relationship to American values, slavery and racism are anything other than deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to America’s principles of liberty and equality, as stated in the Declaration of Independence.”
Both bills passed in the House of Representatives Tuesday and are now scheduled to be discussed by the Senate Education Committee, although a date has not been set.
HB 1012 goes on to stipulate that no institution under the direction of the South Dakota Board of Regents (public universities and colleges) may direct or compel a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to a divisive concept. Nor can they require students or employees to attend or participate in any training or orientation that teaches, advocates, acts upon, or promotes a divisive concept.
However, the bill ends by stating that nothing contained within it may be used to inhibit or violate the First Amendment rights of any student or employee of a Board of Regents controlled institution, nor can it be used to undermine the academic freedom, intellectual diversity, and free expression of students and employees of those institutions.
HB 1337 deals with public schools under the direction of a state agency or school board (K-12 schools). It states that “a state agency or public school district may not allow any curricula, instruction, standards, or training that promotes a divisive concept, or which directs or compels students or employees to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to a divisive concept.” But goes on to say that “Nothing in this section prohibits a school district employee from: Discussing, as part of a larger course of academic instruction, a divisive concept in an objective manner and without endorsement; or permitting or presiding over student debate, regarding a divisive concept, in an objective manner and without endorsement.”
Proponents of the bills say they allow enough room for the healthy discussion of sensitive topics in the classroom, while drawing an appropriate line for as far as teachers are allowed to take those concepts.
“We don’t want the promotion. (Students) do need to know about different divisive concepts because they are out there, and to protect yourself you need to know about those things,” explained Ellen Plocek, vice president of the Spearfish School Board and a former teacher with 50 years of experience both in the private and public sectors. “We don’t have a problem with you teaching what these are, but saying you have to believe that way would be against what we believe.”
Plocek used the example of Spearfish Middle School students reading, “In the footsteps of Crazy Horse,” which paints the Lakota leader as a heroic figure for his efforts against the U.S. federal government’s encroachment on Indian territory and traditions, including his “victory” at the Battle at the Little Bighorn.
“It provides a different perspective, one that generally has not been looked at a whole lot, and I do believe that you look at different perspectives and sometimes need to see the other guy’s way of seeing things,” she said. “This is OK, as far as I’m concerned. It’s not saying, ‘you have to believe this way.’”
Plocek said she sees the bills as a progressive step towards equality.
“Every time I have to do something with government, and they ask me what is my race and such, I’m going, ‘I shouldn’t have to even write this down, I’m a human,’ and to me this is what maybe (the bills) will start,” she said. “I want to be treated as a human being with the kindness and respect that everybody should be treated.”
But not everyone on the Spearfish School Board agrees with Plocek’s point of view.
“I don’t appreciate the over-governance of stuff like this,” said Nathan Hoogshagen, a fellow school board member.
Both Plocek and Hoogshagen were among the attendees at Spearfish Day at the Capitol on Tuesday, the same day the two bills passed the House.
“I’m hesitant any time the legislature wants to get involved in local school board issues,” he added. “It seems like, in recent history, the legislature wants to get more and more and more involved in stuff that I feel should be handled at a local level.”
Plocek agreed that the bills could have unintended consequences of governmental over-reach if left unchecked, but the protections they offer to students now outweigh the potential danger.
“You can go back to the Holocaust and see how things went, and it just seems like the more government you have, the less freedoms you have and I can see where, in some ways, some of this would be against the First Amendment of your right for speech,” she acquiesced.
“The idea of protection, I hope that really happens in the future, and doesn’t go a different direction. I think that’s where we have to be very careful with it.”
Both Plocek and Hoogshagen said they see no evidence of divisive concepts being promoted, nor political indoctrination taking place in Spearfish schools, but Plocek said that doesn’t mean our schools are immune.
“I think (the bills are) responding with what’s going on nationally,” she said. “They’ve gotten their instructors from other places, and they may not have quite the same ideas as we have, so I see this as a protection for some of these students, because those teachers, sometimes want, ‘my ideas is the only way,’ and it’s not true.”
“I went through the Constitutional government class here,” Hoogshagen said. “I learned a lot about how the Constitution functions, what healthy civil discourse looks like, what healthy civil disobedience looks like, I am unaware of any large-scale issues in our district that either of these bills are even concerned with.”
Hoogshagen said that there is already a policy in place for teachers, parents, and students to approach the school board if there is a problem with curriculum, and for state lawmakers to interject a blanket policy erodes that authority.
“I don’t really understand the large-scale push to force something upon school boards that we’re dealing with on a regular basis anyway,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate that there seems to be maybe a level of mistrust for local boards.”
Plocek, on the other hand, sees the legislation as a boost to the school board’s oversight.
“I do believe in local control, because local control lets you look at things individually and each individual event is different,” she said. “But if they pass this, I see some protections in it that I really like.”
Protecting the rights and academic integrity of students and the education system as a whole is the clear intent of the two contested bills, what remains unclear, however, is the direction from which lawmakers should approach that intent, or if they should be involved at all.
“I think it’s healthy for students and all individuals to participate in protests, healthy civil discourse, to engage in board meetings, city council meetings, go to the legislature, very much like we did (on Tuesday),” Hoogshagen said. “I fear that this may hinder our ability to have some of those conversations in classrooms and perhaps deter some students from being able to participate in some of that and don’t want to see that happen.”
“I want kindness for all people, and I want respect for all people, and I hope that is what they’re trying to protect,” Plocek added.
