Classic and sports cars coming to Spearfish

By Alex Portal
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — A couple car shows will cruise through downtown Spearfish in the coming weeks as the Black Hills Corvette Classic and National Impala Show and Shine come to town.
“They like to take road trips, they like to drive. It’s great open space where you can see a lot of beautiful things. They keep coming back for that,” Mistie Caldwell, executive director of Visit Spearfish said of the car crowds that will line streets of Spearfish this week and next.
Now in it’s 51st year, hundreds of Corvettes are slated to post up at Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center Thursday, before heading downtown on Friday for an autocross exhibition show at Black Hills State University at noon, then the Vette Street Show and Shine from 6-10 p.m. on Main Street between Jackson Boulevard and Grant Street.
“Saturday they head over to Sturgis for drag races in the morning, they have a poker run, and then a day in Deadwood,” Caldwell said.
Sunday, the National Impala Association heads to town for its 40th convention, and it’s first time back to the Hills since the start of the pandemic. Most of their activities will center around self-guided tours of the Black Hills and get-togethers with fellow members, but on July 21, from 4-8 p.m., the Impalas will line Main Street from Jackson Boulevard to Grant Street for a show and shine open to the whole community.
“Thursday’s the forward-facing event where the community can come, other than that I do know they do some impromptu show and shines out at the Holiday Inn parking lot so people would not short on opportunities to go out and see them there as well,” Caldwell said.
The car shows mark the beginning of the major motor events that take place each summer in the Black Hills.
“This is the big one of the summer, this week and next week,” Caldwell said. “Then we look ahead to Rally so things are looking good in Spearfish.”
