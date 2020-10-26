Editor’s note: This is the first story in a two-part series on a road dispute in southwestern Meade County. A civil lawsuit has been filed by landowners in the area who say that continual use of the road on private property makes it a public road.
PIEDMONT — For years, residents along a section of Homer Smith Road, that allows access to homes with picturesque views of National Forest land, believed they were traveling on a public road.
But that belief was shattered when the owners of the property on which the road passes, Ralph and Carleen Greslin, put up a sign in April saying anyone traveling the road now needed permission to pass.
The sign noted five specific addresses that were allowed access, but others, as the sign read, needed to turn around and use Lincoln Tarken road which is a half mile north.
Now, 20 of the Greslin’s neighbors have filed a civil lawsuit asking the court to declare the road a public right-of-way.
Gary Timm and his wife, Katie, who live in the pines above the Greslins, were told that Homer Smith Road was the access to their property which they purchased in 1990.
“We never thought anything about it. Then, this sign goes up. We called to get permission, but were told, ‘no’ you can’t use the road,” Katie Timm said.
Birth of a road
Homer Smith Road lies in two sections, the first runs from the service road near Interstate 90 up to an intersection with Geary Lane.
Research shows that the road was first traveled around 1940. It remained unimproved until 1957 when the owners of the property over which the road passes removed the fences on the south side of the road and Meade County graded the east end.
The road was maintained over the years in part by the property owners upon whose land the road lies, in part by the landowners’ neighbors who also used the road, and periodically by Meade County.
Only a few families used the road until a subdivision was constructed to the west and up the hill. Usage increased and, according to then-owner Cecil Sponheim, the quality of life in the area decreased as the subdivision developed.
In a lawsuit filed in the early 1980s, Sponheim contended that increased use of the road created problems of safety, health, vandalism, nuisance, and road deterioration.
The case went all the way to the South Dakota Supreme Court which determined in 1987 that although the road was on private property, evidence supported that a public road existed under state law.
Justice Richard Sabers wrote at the time that testimony by a Meade County Commissioner supported that conclusion.
During the initial trial, Meade County Commissioner, Adolph “Coob” Anderson testified that the county considered the roadway public and took responsibility for maintaining it. He further stated that when the county commissioners accepted the plat for the new subdivision, they determined the roadway as public.
The trial court found that testimony, coupled with the county’s performance of maintenance, repair, and snow removal on the road, sufficient evidence to show that a public road existed under SDCL 31-3-1.
Fast forward to 2020
The irony of this whole situation is that the Greslins were in the same situation as the Timms in the 1980s.
The Greslins and others requested a declaration that the road leading to their various properties had been dedicated and accepted for use as a public road over Sponheim’s property.
Mary Ann and Sid Pulaski are among the 20 listed as plaintiffs in the 2020 case filed Oct. 14, in Fourth Circuit Court in Sturgis. They were also plaintiffs in the lawsuit with the Greslins in the 1980s.
Mary Ann Pulaski said the Greslins fought with the others to get access to their homes.
“He was just as miserable as we all were when we were thinking we lost access from the service road,” Pulaski said. “My question now is where did they think we were going to go if we got our access back? I don’t understand why it’s such a big problem now.”
Ralph Greslin concedes that he was a party to the lawsuit because he needed access to his property.
“These people down here didn’t want us traveling on it, and they had every right to say that. There was no right-of-way,” he said.
At the time, Greslin said the court wondered how development was allowed to continue in the area with no designated access.
“They said, ‘you have to provide access to these people.’ So the county was ordered to take over. At that time there was no name to it,” he said.
Later, when the 911 addressing program emerged, every road was given a name. In this case, a local miner named Homer Smith had settled in the area, so the section of road from the service road to its intersection with Geary Drive was named Homer Smith Road. That name was also given to the road that runs across Greslin’s property and continues on past and up the hill.
But unlike evidence that showed the county had maintained and accepted the road as public back in 1985, that premise does not exist in this case, said Meade County Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad.
“There has been no public right-of-way designation. The county has not done any affirmative act to accept the road as public,” he said.
Meade County Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles said historically for Homer Smith Road, the county has maintained that first .33 miles of the road, but not the upper section.
Greslins buy land in the Hills
Ralph and Carleen Greslin moved to their property northwest of Piedmont in 1976.
They had four people build on land adjacent to theirs. But at the time, there were no roads.
“There was nothing, even off the interstate. We came across a two-track to get here,” Ralph Greslin said. “Nobody said anything about legal access to properties or anything like that. We just bought it.”
But now, dozens of homes have been built beyond the Greslin’s private road. That requires heavy trucks hauling in construction equipment as well as increased traffic from more residents.
Last spring, the Greslins hit their breaking point, sought advice from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and posted a sign letting people know that the road on which they were traveling was private and the Greslins only granted access to a few properties.
Anyone else traveling the road was asked to call either Ralph or Carleen for permission to use it. Some call, but many do not.
“When she nearly got run over by some kids, that was the end. We have liability problems if someone gets hurt on our property,” Ralph Greslin said.
Ralph Greslin tells the story of when Carleen was walking their grandson in a stroller on the road out front of their house. Someone driving at a high rate of speed came down the hill and barely missed Carleen and the baby while they were walking.
“They did not slow down. This is an accident waiting to happen. Something has got to be done,” Ralph said.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said he was aware of the Homer Smith Road conflict and the Greslin’s concerns.
“Ralph’s frustration is he really doesn’t want to close the road, but he doesn’t want to get run over while he’s out walking either,” Merwin said. “He just wants people to be courteous.”
The Greslins also asked the sheriff if he would write a letter to the homeowners up the hill to let them know they are driving on private land.
“From my standpoint, it’s hard to get involved as sheriff. I have to be neutral and objective. I don’t want to take sides in this thing,” he said.
Speed and increased truck traffic on the road because of development up the hill caused Ralph Greslin to investigate his options. He talked to Meade County commissioners who told him at the time that it was a private property issue and that they had no control over it.
“What you do is up to you,” Greslin said he was told.
He also spoke with employees of the county’s planning and zoning department, the Meade County State’s Attorney’s office and the state Department of Transportation.
“They said it is a private property issue,” he said.
During a recent visit to the Greslins, Ralph Greslin showed a printout of a map detailing property lines, section lines and current roads in the area which was printed by Meade County Planning & Equalization staff. It clearly shows that the road is on private land owned by both he and his neighbors Paul and Kay Holst.
Moving the road
The Greslins own 10 acres of property near the intersection of Homer Smith Road and Geary Drive.
“At the time, there was no road. There was nothing up here, except a trail that went right through where we have our garage,” Ralph Greslin said.
That trail led to properties beyond the Greslins.
“We said we would buy the 10 acres, but we have to do something about this road situation. There was nothing ever said. I just told the people that I was going to move the road and build a road down here for you to get to your property, but once you get off our property it’s up to you to go wherever you want to,” he said.
Ralph Greslin said he paid for the road along the east end of his property and also built it.
“Nobody helped me. I got my uncle’s tractor here and I graveled it and did it all myself for these people in these houses,” he said.
Mary Ann Pulaski said none of the neighbors complained when Greslin said he wanted to move the location of the road so it wasn’t so close to their house.
“We were all neighbors. We were all friendly with one another. There was no problem moving it,” she said.
At about the same time, Pauline Weiss wanted to develop property she owned north and west of Greslins called the Pine Slope subdivision. She was told she needed to provide access so she had made Lincoln Tarken Road which is currently a county-maintained road. A cut-across road going over to Homer Smith Road was constructed and named Leonard Birch Road.
He said the new property owners believed they had equal access to their property by traveling Homer Smith Road.
“We started off with four places up here, then all of a sudden we got 30. And, it’s been coming and coming and coming and coming. The development just keeps growing,” he said.
And land is still available in the area for homesites.
“The traffic gets worse. The heavy truck traffic is terrible. The speed has become a problem,” Greslin said with a deep sigh. “Last spring, I just got fed up with all this stuff.”
