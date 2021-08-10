City tries to locate Deadwood’s past

DEADWOOD — A project that will interpret a survey monument located at the apex of McGovern Hill that was one of the original triangulation points used to establish horizontal control for surveying in the region is currently underway in Deadwood.
The Deadwood City Commission granted permission for Mayor David Ruth, Jr. to sign a proposal and pay Quality Services, Inc. (QSI) to conduct an archaeological investigation and cross-section of Survey Marker #1, at a cost not to exceed $4,000.
Historic Preservation (HP) staff will record, excavate a portion of the locate monument mound, and map the profile of a portion of US Locate Monument (USLM) #01 at the summit of McGovern Hill.
“It was the first USGS benchmark monument survey marker that was put into the Black Hills, and that is on the top of McGovern Hill on private land,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “Monument Number Two is on the top of White Rocks on public land. Between those two monuments, number one and two, they were able to survey in Deadwood, Whitewood Gulch, or, what is now known as Deadwood, city of Deadwood. So almost all parcels of land, mining claims, mineral surveys, reference Monument Number One, Monument Number Two in the survey notes.”
HP has been working with private ownership and the regional surveying association to re-establish and preserve the location of Monument Number One.
“The city is in the process of getting an easement from the ownership group to allow us to do an archaeological investigation, so that we kind of get a feel for what was there, historically,” Kuchenbecker said. “Based on that, work with the owner and the survey group to reestablish, reaffirm, and preserve that historic survey marker.”
The monument was established as a means to convey property and mining claims to the public prior to the Public Land Surveying System system reaching the Dakota Territory. Survey Marker #1 was established in approximately 1877 atop McGovern Hill so that it could be referenced from distances far and wide.
Goals of the project include: placement of a steel monument and a mound of stone emplaced by a stone mason; installation of an interpretive panel; development of a historic preservation video and GIS story map; and possible relocation of a hiking trail to the site.
The marker sits on land privately owned by Tim and Trinity Conrad, consists of a steel pipe set in concrete atop a mound and does not match general historic descriptions of early survey monuments, which were generally stone markers, which could be single boulders or stone cairns.
“Given the current configuration of the hill top, the city of Deadwood Historic Preservation Office believes the original marker may be buried underneath the mound,” said QSI Principal Investigator and Operations Manager Jana Morehouse. “QSI proposes to excavate and profile the south face of the mound to expose the original buried monument location. Total, it would remove an area approximately .5 meter wide by 3 meters long.”
Kuchenbecker estimates that it will likely be late summer or early fall before the work is completed.
The expenditure will be paid from the 2021 HP Archaeology line item.
