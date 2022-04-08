City to bury animals at Rubble Site

SPEARFISH — City officials voted Monday to alter the terms of an agreement between the city of Spearfish and the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to allow them to dispose of animal carcasses at the city-run restricted use site (Rubble Site).
“Currently whenever there’s a dead animal, especially deer, the deer must be transported all the way up to Belle Fourche, to the landfill there,” explained Kyle Hinton, public works director for Spearfish. “This would allow us to dispose of them at the Rubble Site and save some money with the drive time and the staff cost and also fuel.”
The city will pay a $500 fee for relicensing. The new disposal access will be limited to only city staff operating in its normal course of operations, such as removing carcasses from public rights of way or city property. Hinton said the animals would be buried in a location at the Rubble Site specially designated for that use.
Personal, public, and commercial use of the site to dispose of carcasses will continue to be prohibited.
“Residents are responsible for the deer on their property,” Hinton said.
For more information about trapping, abating, or disposing of unwanted animals on private property, contact Spearfish Animal Control by calling (605) 642-1300.
