City staff pay-raise temporarily postponed

SPEARFISH — A proposed wage increase for full-time Spearfish city employees, which was supposed to be discussed at Tuesday’s city council meeting, is on temporary hold until the next time the body meets to take action.
“This is a super important item for the community, the staff, and also for council,” Mayor John Senden said.
Councilwomen Pam Jacobs and Ana Rath were absent from Tuesday’s meeting, prompting the slight delay.
“We’re going to move that to the July 5 meeting so we’ll have full council representation,” Senden continued.
The plan would add a 3% pay increase for all full-time city employees, and well as an additional $3 an hour stipend for CDL certified drivers. It would also restructure the professional engineer pay scale to better align with private sector wage averages.
