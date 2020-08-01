City replaces hail-damaged streetlights

SPEARFISH — Spearfish city crews are working to replace 98 streetlight fixtures throughout town that were damaged during hail storms earlier in July. “It was probably three weeks ago now, that last big hail storm,” said Dustin Lee, Public Works Director for the city. Lee said crews will continue working throughout next week to complete the project. Along with replacing the globes, which cost $9,600, Lee said crews are also replacing incandescent bulbs with more energy efficient LED bulbs. “We’re continuing to convert the whole city to LED bulbs from incandescent bulbs, but that’s just an ongoing process,” he said.
(0) comments
