City receives 3 late bids for sewer project

SPEARFISH — On Jan. 6, Spearfish officials gathered at city hall to open the bids submitted for the 2022 Sanitary Sewer CIPP Lining Project, seven bids had been submitted, but only four were considered.
The other three had missed the 1:30 p.m. deadline.
“I don’t know if it was postal error or not, but it was via mail; that’s the only time we’ve gotten late bids in the 17 years I’ve worked here,” said Kyle Mathis, city engineer for Spearfish. “It’s not very prevalent, I think there was some inclement weather prior to (the bids being received).”
Mathis said there are no contractors in the state who perform the kind of work sought in the project, which consists of lining portions of the city’s sewer lines to prevent leaks and breakages, so all seven bids came from out of state.
The three late bids, submitted by Granite Inliner, LLC; Insituform Technologies USA, LLC; S.J. Louis Trenchless, LLC; as well as the four bids received on time, were delivered via mail as per the city’s current requirements for bid proposals. Mathis said the city is looking into accepting online bids for future projects, but will need to work out some logistic concerns before implementing the change.
“One of the state requirements is that we cannot charge contractors to bid on the projects so some of these online bidding services, they charge fees,” he said.
When a contract goes out for bid, Mathis said, the amount of time a contractor has to submit a proposal varies depending on the scope of the project.
“The more complex the project, the longer we provide the bidders to look at that project,” he said. “Typically it’s about two weeks, if they’re more complex we sometimes take three to four weeks for them to have more time to get numbers together and look at the plans.”
Mathis said its rare that the city receives a late bid, let alone three, but the process is a balancing act especially for out of state entities looking to submit a timely proposal and the city, which is looking to get the best deal.
“The further away you are, the riskier it is, and the harder it is to make sure its there on time,” he said. “We send (late bids) back unopened, now those three, there could have been a low bid in there, we don’t know.”
Sometimes, due to budgetary or logistical concerns, the city will need to make changes to a project’s requirements, called addendums. Mathis said that when addendums occur, the city notifies the contractors so they can reassess their proposals.
“A lot of those guys hold on to the last minute in case there’s an addendum or anything like that,” he said.
In rare instances, addendums may be made very close to a deadline. Mathis said in a recent bid opening for Sky Ridge, a contractor noticed a miscalculation in the project proposal, which prompted the city to issue an addendum the day before the bid opening.
“We issued an addendum, and we corrected those errors, but we also pushed the bid opening an additional day so people could react to it and have time to update all their information,” Mathis said.
“We definitely don’t want to reduce the amount of bidders, the main thing is getting as much competition as possible,” he said. “Ultimately it’s the responsibility of the people bidding to get it here on time.”
The late bids were sent back to their respective companies unopened.
None of the contractors could be reached for comment.
The contract was awarded to Municipal Pipe and Tool Company, LLC, from Hudson, Iowa, for $952,663.46, $177,001.92 less than the engineer’s estimate for the project.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.