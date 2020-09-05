City plans to defund Visit Spearfish

SPEARFISH — They say, ‘if you build it, they will come,’ but how can they come if they don’t know you built it?
For that matter, why tell them to come, if you haven’t built it yet?
These are the types of chicken versus egg decisions city officials struggle with on an annual basis when planning a city budget.
The destination marketing organization for Spearfish, Visit Spearfish, is about to see its city funding slashed, and the funds redistributed to help pay for a new sports complex.
That’s according to Fiscal 2021 budgeting plans set to be approved Tuesday evening.
As it has for years, the city of Spearfish has allocated funds from its 2021 projected third-penny hospitality tax receipts to a number of local non-profit organizations in Spearfish through its Community Grant Program. However, due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the city had to make cuts to these organizations of approximately 10%. Visit Spearfish, however, will take a 100% hit from the fund.
“For the past 12 years, I’ve filled out an application of a community grant,” Visit Spearfish Executive Director Mistie Caldwell said at the Aug. 17 council meeting. “The indication is that everyone received a 10% reduction, (from the Hospitality tax fund) Visit Spearfish received a 100% reduction.”
The cut comes as the city reexamines the return on its investment from Visit Spearfish.
“We’ve analyzed the data, we have not seen a strong correlation between the amount of funding being given to Visit Spearfish and our (hospitality) sales tax receipts,” explained City Administrator Mike Harmon.
City Finance Officer Michelle DeNeui said that the way in which the city calculates the success of its marketing investment is by tracking the trend rates of the hospitality tax it collects.
“The one that we’ve been looking at the most has been looking at the increase in hospitality tax revenues year over year,” she said.
In an analysis of those funds from 2000 to 2019, Harmon explained that the money being paid out from the hospitality tax to the marketing branch of the city wasn’t yielding a commensurate percentage.
“When looking at year-over-year growth in hospitality tax revenue from 2000 to 2008 we found an average growth rate of 6.97% but from 2009 to 2019 the average growth rate was 3.5%,” he said. “In evaluating the statistical data we found we are spending more money today on marketing but the average growth in hospitality tax has decreased.”
According to the data sheet presented to the Pioneer by the city, the hospitality tax funding paid by the city to its convention and visitors’ bureau increased from $132,000 in 2000 to $186,000 2008; Visit Spearfish was formed in 2009 after the city was unhappy with the marketing done by the convention and visitor’s bureau. After 2009, the hospitality tax funding paid by the city increased from $160,000 to $194,300 in 2019.
Caldwell told the Pioneer Friday that since funding for Visit Spearfish began in 2009, the amount of money paid out of the hospitality tax fund has increased by 35%, while the amount of money the city receives into the hospitality tax fund has gone up 51%.
Harmon and DeNeui said these types of reviews are assessed by the two of them for every organization that applies for grant funding from the city and recommendations for allocations are made to the mayor and council for approval.
“The staff recommendation is based on the priorities and input from the mayor and council,” Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke explained. “We are looking at the budget as a whole and finding where we can make some cuts to utilize funds for other areas that would bring in tourism dollars.”
The 100% cut from the hospitality tax fund doesn’t leave Visit Spearfish completely without funding from the city. The Hotel Business Improvement District (HBID) board voluntarily collects a $2-per night fee (occupancy tax) from every hotel room rented in participating establishments. That money is allocated to Visit Spearfish in monthly installments.
Bill Collins, president of the HBID board, said it has been long understood that the city would follow the recommendation by the HBID board to distribute that money to Visit Spearfish, but with the additional understanding that the city would also contribute funds to the organization.
“Either (funding source) on its own was not enough to have an impactful outcome, but combined together they make up enough of a fund for the operation of Visit Spearfish to be effective,” he said. “It was definitely a keen hit out of the blue. It was unexpected, and in a year where a community, which has long had jobs created by the visitor industry, is being choked. We’re struggling, to say the least — down in the neighborhood of 36% for the year.”
Collins said without the additional hospitality tax funding from the city, Visit Spearfish would not be able to be as effective as it has.
Planting seeds
Collins likened the investment money paid into marketing for Spearfish to planting seeds on a farm.
“If you want to spend some of that money on something else, a big project that enhances the beauty of your farm or something like that, that’s one thing. Just know that the next year or two or three you will find yourself struggling to recover where you didn’t spend the money on seeds,” he said. “If there’s less of an effort to market Spearfish because the seed funds are pulled away then you don’t get the harvest.”
Caldwell pointed to the direct correlation between the work Visit Spearfish did in reinvesting some of its funds into promoting events throughout the community, and the number of visitors Spearfish gets. She said that increases hotel stays, which accounts for slightly half of its funding.
“If we can’t market, and we can’t give out $30,000 of support of (local) events, which is what helps fill those hotel rooms, I can guarantee you we aren’t even going to get that amount,” she said.
The city stated that the money pulled from Visit Spearfish would be reallocated to making annual payments to the $10 million bond the city has out on the Sky Ridge housing development, which will include a new sports complex. The Sky Ridge development will be located west of Exit 17, and south of East Colorado Boulevard.
“Because this is a revenue bond, we will not be raising taxes to pay the bond, meaning we have to find the resources within our current financial situation to offset the debt service,” said Harmon.’
The need for a sports complex has been an ongoing conversation with the city for many years. DeNeui said the city expects some of the money reallocated from Visit Spearfish to build the complex could be recouped by visitors and participating teams attending tournaments and events.
“There is a task force put together to develop some sponsorship dollars, whether businesses in the city then sponsor a specific field or the complex as a whole through naming rights. … That would include some advertising dollars,” she said.
Construction on the development is scheduled to begin in 2021.
Rather than fully fund the bond payments through the city’s general fund, or sales tax, which pays for the city’s overhead expenses, capital projects, and infrastructure improvements, Harmon said the most appropriate pool of money to draw from would be the hospitality tax fund.
“That (hospitality) tax is a tax that is paid by you and I, and all of the other folks who visit Spearfish on prepared food, board, and any alcoholic beverages that are purchased,” he said. “So to put that money to work for the local residents seemed like the best way to help offset some of the financial costs associated with the sports complex.”
The complex is estimated to cost approximately $8 million to complete, and will cost between $70,000 and $100,000 annually to maintain. How much revenue it would generate is unknown.
Harmon said taking the money it would otherwise allocate to Visit Spearfish from the hospitality tax in order to help pay the sports complex bond still keeps the city in line with the amount of money other communities similar to Spearfish invest in marketing.
“The city of Brookings did a survey in 2019 of first-class cities’ allocations to their marketing agencies and economic development,” he said. “In reviewing the survey responses of similar sized communities, Spearfish’s investment in marketing was significantly higher.”
According to the survey Harmon mentioned, Brookings spent $499,500; Mitchell spent $273,000; Yankton spent $210,000; Pierre spent $229,500; Vermillion spent $250,000; Sturgis spent $110,000, Hill City spent $160,000, and Spearfish spent $415,000.
To compare how other municipalities across the state fund their marketing organizations the Black Hills Pioneer contacted 13 communities including the states larger cities as well as cities within the Black Hills Pioneer readership area, see related story on Page 1.
“While, yes, (Visit Spearfish) took a major hit, they are the biggest receiver of those funds,” Harmon said. “So in order to get really, any meaningful debt service payment (for the sports complex) we need to take a serious look at the funding as well as other opportunities, for them to basically reinvent their business or look at some efficiencies within their current model.”
Recently, the city directed Visit Spearfish to take on additional responsibilities, such as adding an events coordinator position in order to attract new events to the city.
“Visit Spearfish is a marketing organization,” said Mark Kazmer, president of the Visit Spearfish board of directors. “It’s kind of tough as a marketing organization to then become a group that now is responsible for making the events and facilitating the actual event happening.”
Kazmer said there is a perception among officials that the city’s marketing branch should be a one-stop-shop for economic development as well as corporate growth.
“I think there are some misconceptions out there that Visit Spearfish needs to be like a convention center where they are doing everything, getting the event (and) hosting the event, when what we are is like South Dakota Tourism. We are a marketing organization that is trying to get people to come to Spearfish,” he said. “The chamber is membership-driven and is designed not to be just tourism, but to grow what their members do. … Economic Development is probably more closely related (to Visit Spearfish) … there are some that have moved their businesses here because they have seen that tourism element being so strong.”
Councilman Rob Herrmann said that was the case for him, after he began visiting Spearfish as a tourist in 2010 to participate in the Dakota Five-0.
“Over the following four or five years, I stayed longer and longer and then ultimately (bought) a house,” said Herrmann, who now operates his business, Finn Retail from his home in Spearfish. “When people want to relocate they often will reach out to Visit Spearfish, I know I did when I relocated here. … and that was because of their involvement with all of the activities that as a tourist I took part in, that I came out to visit for.”
Kazmer said the economic strength of a city like Spearfish only comes from separate, but equally supported industry drivers.
“Economic Development, the Chamber, Visit Spearfish, our Parks and Rec board, they bring so much value to the community — it gives us the strength that we have,” he said.
At the city’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting Wednesday, six local business owners, and citizens took to the podium in a back-and-forth conversation which lasted for over 30 minutes, to speak on behalf of Visit Spearfish, and offer their concern for the marketing future of the city as well as the process the city used in its decision-making.
No one spoke in favor of the funding cuts.
“I bought a building myself and have increased the value of that building by about $100,000 because I know Visit (Spearfish) does a great job marketing to our community that is going to in turn create more sales tax revenue for the city,” said Nathan Hoogshagen, who owns Black Hills Real Estate Photography and is preparing to open several vacation rentals downtown. “So it’s not always about just looking at the (hospitality) tax. There is an increase in sales tax, and increase in property tax revenue that goes along with that.”
Hoogshagen said that although vacation rental properties are not required to collect the $2 occupancy tax, which helps fund Visit Spearfish, he will voluntarily be participating in the HBID program and encouraged the city to put forth an ordinance requiring the tax to be collected.
“All of the vacation rental properties in our community do not have to collect the occupancy tax, yet we get to benefit from Visit (Spearfish) as a marketing organization, bringing people here,” he said. “At least putting an ordinance forward is going to collect some revenue from people like me who would do it voluntarily to begin with.”
For her part, Caldwell expressed concern for the way the decision was made by the city, and the lack of communication between the council and Visit Spearfish.
“I’m really a little bit disappointed that this couldn’t be discussed far before we’re at this point,” she said. “I don’t understand what the rub is, because you have two members of the council and a mayor who sit on (the Visit Spearfish) board and come to our meetings every month.”
Caldwell said she reached out to the finance committee members after an initial meeting on July 2, but was unable to arrange any further discussion before the proposed cut was brought to full council.
“The next day (July 3) I reached out to councilman (Larry) Klarenbeek to request a one-to-one meeting to discuss (further details), I reached out to councilman (Darick) Eisenbraun with the same request, and I reached out to councilwoman (Pam) Jacobs with a request to meet with her since she couldn’t make the meeting,” Caldwell explained.
According to Caldwell, Klarenbeek declined to meet with her one-on-one, Eisenbraun responded that he was too busy that week and didn’t return any further attempts, and Jacobs had trouble accessing her city email account, but met with her weeks later.
“What I would ask is that moving forward there would be a stronger level of transparency,” she said. “When I visited with Mr. Harmon … I asked, ‘Where did this come from,’ and he said, ‘It was the will of the council.’ … I hope that you can reconsider the (hospitality) budget so that we can do a little longer-term planning as to how you’d like to do some transitions rather than shut off the faucet.”
A ‘business decision’
Eisenbraun acknowledged that the city’s decision to cut Visit Spearfish’s funding can cause emotions to flare, but assured attendees that it breaks down to simple numbers.
“This is not a vendetta against Visit Spearfish, this is a business decision, and when you start looking at numbers and what that looks like extrapolated over 20-30 years, you have to start making these tough decisions,” Eisenbraun said.
Klarenbeek reiterated a stance he took during a brief budget discussion in June, when he expressed his strong desire to see the sports complex built and announced he wanted to see more financial attention paid to local organizations, rather than outside marketing.
“This is not about who people are, it’s not about personalities,” Klarenbeek said. “I have a particular allegiance to those that are local here, D.C. Booth, the Heritage Center, the Opera House, we cannot, or should not start taking away from them because they are the ones that keep people in town. There are other things that will send people down the road, if it’s the Canyon they’re down the road and they might not be back.”
Jacobs, who serves as chair for the Legal and Finance Committee, said she would like to see Visit Spearfish receive some funding, but a committee meeting was not a place those decisions could be made.
“I’ve visited with quite a few people, and I do feel that we need to give Visit Spearfish some funding,” Jacobs said. “There’s only three of us up here and there will be three more up here on (Tuesday), so I would like to move this forward without recommendation.”
No decisions have been finalized by the city as of yet.
“We are continuing to work with Visit Spearfish on an appropriate 2021 budget. The city understands the value of marketing, tourism, and the vital role of Visit Spearfish,” Boke said. “This is not, and never has been, about shutting the organization down. It is more about making adjustments in order to be efficient and relevant in the future.”
Discussions on Visit Spearfish’s funding and the city’s budget allocations for fiscal 2021 are scheduled to continue at the council’s regular session meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The city is required by state law to have the following year’s budget finalized in September. Its fiscal year runs from Jan.1, to Dec. 31.
Editor's note:
The Black Hills Pioneer is the legal designated newspaper for the City of Spearfish. The Pioneer has partnered with the Visit Spearfish organization to publish the Welcome to Spearfish magazine. Content, design and printing for this annual publication is provided by the Pioneer, supported by local advertising dollars, and funds from Visit Spearfish are utilized to expand distribution in order to promote tourism in the community.
