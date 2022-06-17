City park band shell heads to budget committee

SPEARFISH — After three years in fundraising and plan development, the McClung Memorial Theater band shell replacement may finally be getting a spot in the city’s budget books for 2023.
“We hit our $100,000 goal here a few weeks ago, … and now we’re pursuing some other grants,” explained Zac Eixenberger, with Spread the Tunes, the nonprofit that is leading the charge on the band shell project.
In 2019, Spread the Tunes approached the city for support in the project and set the $100,000 goal as a benchmark to begin the reconstruction project. In June 2021, Eixenberger present the council with a rendering of the proposed new band shell designed by Williams & Associates of Spearfish. That design was estimated to cost around $650,000, but after consulting another local contractor, Eixenberger and Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes determined that the price could be dropped to $400,000.
“There’s always other money out there, but a lot of those big donors, too, they want it, ‘hey, this is gonna get built next year,’ or, ‘hey, this is gonna get built in general,’” Eixenberger said during Wednesday’s Spearfish City Council study session. “We have support form council but we don’t have a commitment. … There’s probably other opportunities there for some other people to get their names on the (donor) wall knowing that it’s going to happen this year, next year.”
Ehnes explained to the council that the city could either commit to add the $300,000 needed for the project to the 2023 budget and attempt to offset the cost with grants and community donors, or Eixenberger and his team could continue to fundraise without a solid timeline.
“The issue with grants is, you’re not guaranteed,” Ehnes said. “So if we want to use grant funding, and we go to do this next year and we don’t get any grants, we don’t get any grants.”
Eixenberger said a firm commitment from the city could go a long way when applying for grant funding, as well as larger local donors. He also addressed the revenue to the city that the new band shell could bring in as a venue once it’s brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
“The longer we wait, the less money you guys get to collect. That’s how I’m looking at it,” Eixenberger said with a laugh.
The council responded to Eixenberger’s presentation in agreement and directed city staff to incorporate the band shell project into the 2023 budget, while continuing to take advantage of grants and other fundraising opportunities.
“Anytime we have an organization like you have put together that is willing to go out and do the leg work, I think it is a good partnership with the city,” said Councilman Dan Hodgs.
“I think council is ready and willing, and so am I to move forward and do the best we can,” Mayor John Senden added.
