City of Sturgis donates to motorcycle museum

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis has donated $20,000 to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame. The Sturgis City Council committed $100,000 to the museum in 2018 to help fund expansion and interpretation efforts. This is the fourth installment in that commitment. Accepting the check from Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen at Monday’s city council meeting were Vinny Terranova, left, and Museum Executive Director Emma Garvin, right.
