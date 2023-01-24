SPEARFISH — Life is a highway; you can drive on city and county roads, all night long. But here’s the catch, the city and county roads are going through a bit of a flip-flop right now.
At the Jan. 17 Spearfish City Council meeting, City Attorney Ashley McDonald explained the aspects of the resolution given to the city by the county.
“City and the county have had discussions for awhile about transferring roads between us. We would take some, they would take ours … “ McDonald said. “This resolution is that agreement that we’ve come to through the course of those discussions.”
The resolution is to, “accept or transfer dedication and responsibility for maintenance of certain roads,” and includes certain highway rights-of-way.
“Under state law, the DOT (South Dakota Department of Transportation) is the only entity that can actually, officially, transfer the roads.” McDonald said. “And under their policies, they require that the agencies involved adapt corresponding resolutions.”
Council voted to approve the resolution on Jan. 17, and Lawrence County Commission is scheduled to vote today.
The three roads that would come to Spearfish include parts of Hillsview Road, Hill Street, and Saint Onge Road. Public Works Director Nick Broyles explained why these roads were chosen.
“Hillsview and Hill street, we’ve historically taken care of anyways. We just want to clean it up and make it official now. Saint Onge would be a gain for us. And, the two that we want to hand over to the county are gravel sections.” Broyles said. “We’re just not set up for gravel, and they (the county) are.”
The roads that could be heading to the county are Industrial Drive and 27th Street.
If the resolution is approved by county commission, and later approved by the DOT, Spearfish will receive approximately 0.677 miles of Hillsview Road, approximately 0.153 miles of Hill Street, and approximately 1.172 miles of Saint Onge Road. All three of these sections are asphalt, which Broyles said is better maintained by the city.
On the other hand, the county will receive approximately 0.727 miles of Industrial Drive, and approximately 0.83 miles of 27th Street.
