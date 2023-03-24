STURGIS — As the Sturgis City Council moves forward with hiring a new city manager, a group of residents continue their fight in court to question the legality of it all.
Eric Davis, a Sturgis-based attorney, pledged on Feb. 21 to start a petition drive to challenge the city’s resolution to move forward with hiring a new city manager and refer it to a vote of the people. On March 21 officials announced that there were no petitions filed, and that the city would move forward with its plans to recruit someone for the top position, made vacant after Daniel Ainslie resigned from his post Feb. 6. After 11 years as the Sturgis city manager, Ainslie’s last day will be April 7.
In its announcement, Sturgis officials acknowledged some citizens’ desire to refer the decision to employ a city manager to a vote, but said state law does not allow such an action. Deb Holland, communications director for the city, said the Sturgis government is of an aldermanic form that employs a city manager. A city manager form of government does not exist in state law.
South Dakota Codified Law 9-10-1 states, “If a petition signed by fifteen percent of the registered voters of any first or second class municipality as determined by the total number of registered voters at the last preceding general election is presented requesting that an election be called to vote upon the proposition of employing a city manager, the governing body shall call an election for that purpose. Upon receipt of a valid petition, the question shall be presented at the next annual municipal election or the next general election, whichever is earlier. However, the governing body may expedite the date of the election by ordering, within ten days of receiving the petition, a special election to be held on a Tuesday not less than 30 days from the date of the order of the governing body.”
On the day referendum petitions were due, Davis issued a prepared statement indicating that he and Eric Johnson, a speech and debate coach at Sturgis Brown High School, decided instead to fight the city’s actions in court. Davis alleges that the Sturgis Resolution 2023-20 is an illegal course of action. His filings with the S.D. Supreme Court are under the name “The Sturgis Kitchen Table,” the title of the podcast he shares with Johnson.
“It is not the job of the citizens of Sturgis to refer illegal laws to a vote,” Davis said in a prepared statement. “It is the job of the judiciary to invalidate illegal laws upon proper application. That is why we ultimately decided not to file the petitions and instead seek relief in court.”
The subject of Sturgis’ city manager has been in court since early 2022. In December of 2021, Sturgis business owners Tammy and Justin Bohn and former Rally Director Brenda Vasknetz presented the city with a petition of 900 signatures to ask for a special election that would decide the fate of the city manager form of government. City Finance Officer Fay Bueno, with the advice of City Attorney Mark Marshall, declared the petitions invalid because, Marshall said, city manager form of government does not exist and therefore is not subject to referendum. Rather, Marshall contends, Sturgis is an aldermanic form of government that employs a city manager. Bohn and Vasknetz challenged that action in court, where former Circuit Judge Kevin Krull dismissed the case, declaring the decision to remove the city manager could only be made by the city council.
Bohn and Vasknetz appealed Krull’s decision to the S.D. Supreme Court, where a hearing has yet to be scheduled.
On Tuesday, Davis announced that he filed an application with the Supreme Court alleging the city’s resolution to move forward with recruiting a new city manager is premature, until the high court makes a decision on the original court cases. Additionally, Davis claims the city’s designated interim management team is not authorized and void. Davis cites state law, which states that in the absence of a city manager the governing body may designate a qualified administrative officer to perform the duties of the manager.
“The city of Sturgis purported to designate six municipal employees … to act as an interim management team while the office of city manager is vacant,” Davis wrote in his brief. “It was declared the elected mayor would act as chair of this interim management team. The resolution purports to grant a mayor possessing zero executive authority and six unelected city employees the authority to execute the executive function of a first-class municipal corporation and to wield its police powers until further notice.”
In a related matter, Davis’ action comes after the Sturgis Common Council held the first reading of its Title 7 ordinance, which defines how the city government operates. The ordinance is the result of a yearlong process to examine city rules and procedures, which was prompted amidst citizen concerns about the amount of power granted to the city manager. A subcommittee comprised of one city councilor from each ward, as well as the city attorney, concluded that the municipality has broad authority to define the duties and responsibilities of a city manager. Changes to the Title 7 ordinance relate to city committee appointments, such as the parks, planning or library board. Previously, the city manager had the unilateral authority appoint members to those boards. Under the changes, the mayor will appoint members to city committees with advice from the council.
