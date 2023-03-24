bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — As the Sturgis City Council moves forward with hiring a new city manager, a group of residents continue their fight in court to question the legality of it all.

Eric Davis, a Sturgis-based attorney, pledged on Feb. 21 to start a petition drive to challenge the city’s resolution to move forward with hiring a new city manager and refer it to a vote of the people. On March 21 officials announced that there were no petitions filed, and that the city would move forward with its plans to recruit someone for the top position, made vacant after Daniel Ainslie resigned from his post Feb. 6. After 11 years as the Sturgis city manager, Ainslie’s last day will be April 7.

