City looks into re-printing Cookbook: ‘Flavor of Lead’

LEAD — The city of Lead wants to print more copies of the “Flavor of Lead” cookbook, but there could be some revisions first.
Lead Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher reported that in 2006, the city of Lead paid to have 1,500 copies of the popular historical book printed. Those books were then sold by area attractions and downtown businesses, with the city historic preservation commission recouping its printing costs from the sale. Currently, Schumacher said there are only 25 copies of the book available, and he asked the commission to consider printing more.
Schumacher reported that the Lead Historic Preservation Commission has money in their budget to pay for the project, which Seaton Publishing originally printed. But Mayor Ron Everett asked Schumacher to let the project go out for bid, to give other publishing companies the chance to get the job.
But before that happens, Christine Allen, program director of the Historic Homestake Opera House, asked the city to review copy in the book for offensive language commonly used to refer to various ethnicities.
“Is there any chance that the neighborhood labels need to be looked at first? Sometimes we refer to people as Asian American and African American, and that’s not how the book refers to them,” she said.
Gordon Phillips, of the Black Hills Mining Museum, recommended that the city put in a bulk printing order for the books that have become extremely popular among visitors and locals alike.
“We carry them at the mining museum and had we known there were supplies out there, we could have sold more,” he said. “We sell them very well. Regarding labels, it’s a historic book and you can’t change history.”
Everett asked city staff to obtain quotes from other publishing houses for printing, but officials did not say how many more the city will print. The decision is pending the receipt of quotes.
The “Flavor of Lead” Cookbook is a historical account of the many diverse cultures in Lead in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The book gives descriptions of how various ethnicities lived in town, their culture, and how those people contributed to Lead’s development. It also contains a wide variety of ethnic recipes, which Lead citizens contributed for the book.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.