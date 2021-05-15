City leaders discuss improvements, development at Miners Avenue

LEAD — About 20 residents filled the commission chambers at Lead City Hall to discuss major improvements planned for Miners Avenue, Tuesday.
One of the narrowest streets in town is also one of the most traveled, as it is well populated and serves as an access point to the Handley Recreation Center. With a new housing development of between 13 and 15 houses planned for the end of the street, existing residents gathered to discover city plans for improving infrastructure and handling increased population in the area.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl lead the meeting and explained how the city projects will work. This summer, Stahl explained that crews who are currently doing construction on Highway 14 in Central City will take a break and mill Miners Avenue. During the project, crews will remove the top 2 inches of existing asphalt, fill in any soft spots on the road, and replace asphalt. City leaders remain unsure about exactly when that will be, but Stahl promised residents will have ample notice to move vehicles and prepare for the event. Originally, he said that project was planned for 2023, but increased road deterioration and traffic on the road caused city leaders to bump the schedule up to this year.
Over the course of the next two to four years, Stahl explained that local developer Thad Fuller plans to build 13-15 houses at the end of Miners Avenue, along Railroad Avenue and Green Street. One of these houses is nearly completed, and serves as an example for how the others will look. Stahl explained that currently there is no sewer service to that side of the street, and so the city plans to dig a super trench to install new sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water lines. Additionally, Black Hills Power and Montana-Dakota Utilities plan to bury utility lines in the area to preserve land space. The city portion of the project will be put out for bids like any other construction project.
Though the city will incur the cost of installing water and sewer lines under Miners Avenue, property owners will be responsible for the cost of running the lines through individual lots.
Following installation of water and sewer lines, Stahl said the city will lay down 4-inch asphalt on the street and improve what is now the public parking area on the street. The end of Miners Avenue will become a hammer-head turnaround with no off-street parking, in order to allow ample space for emergency vehicle access. Stahl reported that the city owns the hammerhead turnaround.
In addition to the public parking that the city will improve, Stahl reported that Fuller plans to provide a parking area for his development, as well as at least two parking spots per house.
In addition to Fuller’s private development, the Hampton Inn (formerly the Golden Hills Inn) on the opposite side of the street also plans some construction in the area to improve drainage by incorporating a center drain that runs north to Miners Avenue, then to the west underneath the road and empties out at the highway.
There were no planned timelines reported for the projects, as the city is still exploring funding options. Fuller and owners of the Hampton Inn were not present at the meeting to discuss timing for their projects.
“There is money out there for us,” Stahl said as he explained that the city can explore grants and low-interest, long term loans through the Black Hills Council of Local Governments. A tax incremental financing district, which uses property tax dollars from assessments that increase after improvements are made to retire debt on a project, is also a possibility for funding.
“The city will have to evaluate how much money they can put into it,” Stahl said.
