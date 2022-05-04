SPEARFISH — City officials voted to increase the $1.4 million Spearfish Economic Revolving Fund (SERF) loan it made to Spearfish Economic Development Corporation in 2021 to continue tenant finishes to the Atlas building.
“The tenant finishes are now estimated to be $2.4 million so they would need an additional $600,000 loan from us,” explained Spearfish City Administrator Steve McFarland during Monday’s council meeting.
The increase will bring SEDC’s total loan amount to $2 million, from the city, with the additional $400,000 coming directly out of SEDC’s coffers. The reason for the increase in tenant finishing costs is due to the tenant themselves – five State of South Dakota State, with very specific needs, will occupy the remaining 17,550 square feet of usable office space at the Atlas building once lease paperwork is signed. SEDC executive director Kory Menken didn’t want to share which state agencies would be moving into the area until final lease agreements have been signed, but he said the move is a direct effort by the state to “provide more streamlined and efficient services to South Dakota residents.”
The Atlas building was rebuilt in 2015 after Winter Storm Atlas destroyed the previous structure that was in its place in 2013. It has been a focal point for SEDC since then to fill the space with office and manufacturing space, creating sustainable employment opportunities as well as generating revenue for SEDC.
Currently, the 40,000 square foot building houses three businesses. Mass Markets, which uses 10,000 square feet; Interstate Engineering, which takes up 5,000 square feet; and Crow Peak Cabinetry that occupies 5,000 square feet.
Councilman Marty Clark said he was in favor of filling the Atlas building, and not opposed to increasing SEDC’s loan, however, he wanted there to be more involvement by the council in overseeing what exactly those funds would be used for.
“I guess I’d like to structure the motion in a factor that it gets a little more involvement with council members, besides Larry,” Clark said, referencing the fact that fellow Councilman Larry Klarenbeek works for SEDC. “I want to be supportive, but this feels like a blank check with no oversight.”
Menken assured Clark that throughout the negotiation process with the state, former mayor Dana Boke had been an active participant; representing the city’s interests as a voting member of the SEDC board (that position will be filled by Mayor John Senden moving forward). As well as city attorney Ashley McDonald and city administrator Steve McFarland acting as ex-officio members of the board.
“So I disagree respectfully, there’s been a lot of involvement from the city,” Menken said.
McFarland said he would continue to keep council informed with the progress being made at the Atlas building.
The council voted to approve an additional $600,000 to the SERF loan at an interest rate of 2%. The approval also extended the life of the loan to 30 years. The vote was unanimously in favor, with Clark abstaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.