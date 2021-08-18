City, Handley reach agreement with Hampton Inn to fix parking lot drainage

LEAD — The city of Lead and the Handley Center will work with the Hampton Inn and contribute $25,000 each to fix a major drainage issue in the hotel parking lot, while maintaining access through the Boys and Girls Club entrance.
For many years the parking lot behind the hotel has had significant drainage issues that have caused a nearby retaining wall to fail and several other problems. Last month Raj Patel, who co-owns the hotel as part of Krishna Management, Inc., and who is overseeing the renovations for the building, told the city that contractors need to raise the parking lot about 3 feet on the Handley Center side in order to re-direct the water from the parking lot to an underground line along Miners Avenue. From there, he said the water would be discharged through city sewer lines under Glendale Drive.
But raising the parking lot would have blocked the east entrance to the Handley Center, which is the primary entrance for the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. Patel proposed a solution that would include raising the Handley Center parking lot to the same level as the hotel lot, fixing the steps and installing an ADA compliant ramp at the entrance.
The cost of the project, he said, would be $107,000, and he proposed a cost sharing between the two entities. On Monday, city officials approved an agreement that would have Krishna Management, Inc. paying $57,000 of that cost, the Handley Center paying $25,000 and the city contributing $25,000.
Patel said he is very happy about the arrangement, and he is looking forward to fixing the problem that has plagued the Handley Center and the hotel for decades, and Krishna Management, Inc. is committed to being a good neighbor.
“I was causing problems for everyone around,” he said. “Whenever we do big projects we want to do it the way it’s supposed to be done. We wanted to work with the Handley Center to get access. Even if it wasn’t the Handley Center, any neighbor, you don’t just try to break off somebody’s access. We tried to find the most affordable option and we tried our best to do as much as we could.”
Auld said the Handley Center will take money out of its emergency fund to pay its portion of the agreement. Additionally, she said the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood will contribute toward the cost, though the amount has yet to be determined.
“It wasn’t a planned project by any means,” Auld said. “That’s why we didn’t have our budget geared toward it. But we just shuffled some things around and made it work, and there are a lot of positives that are going to come out of this. It’s work that has to be done. I’m grateful to the hotel, as they’re paying half of the bill. I am very grateful to the city for helping us, because this is just going to make the entrance look really nice.”
The new ADA compliant entryway, Auld said, could also help the Handley Center obtain grants to pay for renovations that the board has planned since 2019. Additionally, it will pave the way toward installing stairs from the parking lot to Railroad Street, to improve access to other parts of the building.
Patel said progress to renovate the hotel is slow but steady, and he hopes to have construction completed by the beginning of 2022.
“This was a project I thought was only going to take nine months, but we wanted to do it right,” Patel said. “I can’t wait for all the tarping and scaffolding to come down, so the city can see it.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.