SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure.

“I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship doesn’t mean that we are either going to repair it or remove it,” Spearfish City Administrator Steve McFarland said in a prepared statement from the city. “We simply want to ensure the safety of the end user while we decide what steps to take next.”

