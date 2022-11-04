While city officials determine whether to renovate, or replace the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park, concerns over just how far the structure has fallen out of safety compliance has forced their hand to temporarily close the rocket ship to the public. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal
SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure.
“I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship doesn’t mean that we are either going to repair it or remove it,” Spearfish City Administrator Steve McFarland said in a prepared statement from the city. “We simply want to ensure the safety of the end user while we decide what steps to take next.”
The decision came following a safety inspection on Oct. 18, which highlighted some of the ways the feature has fallen out of compliance with current playground safety standards since it was installed more than 30 years ago.
“There were some openings that were determined that toddlers could get themselves in an inappropriate position, where they could have their heads through some of the bars,” Spearfish Mayor John Senden explained.
The report also specifically mentioned a protruding bolt, which could “impale a child.” Senden explained that as the city moves forward with its investigation into the safety standards of the feature, it couldn’t ignore the issues that arise.
“This is in the best interest of our community to keep the public safe, the children safe, until we can make the best decision possible,” he said.
“Due to the (information provided in the report), the City decided to take prompt action to temporarily close the rocket ship,” McFarland added. “Our No. 1 priority is the safety of users of the equipment.”
Senden said he personally reached out to Dr. Jeff Parker, whose family donated the structure in honor of their deceased son, to inform him of the city’s decision prior to the rocket ship being closed.
“I respect what they did, and I want to make sure we make a respectful decision for the community and also keep the Parkers in mind as well,” he said.
The full report will be available to the public as part of the information packet for Monday’s city council meeting. However, the decision regarding the renovation, or removal of the rocket ship is still awaiting a recommendation from the Park, Rec, and Forestry Board.
“The plan for Monday is to have a more complete discussion as to what the report shows,” McFarland explained. “I don’t see this as an action item on Monday. We need for the Parks, Rec and Forestry Board to review the report as well and then make a recommendation for council as to how to proceed.”
The next Parks, Rec, and Forestry Board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., Nov. 17, in the council chambers at Spearfish City Hall, located at 625 N. 5th St.
