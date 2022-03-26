City enters MOUs with local sports associations

SPEARFISH — As they do every year, the various local sports associations have signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the city of Spearfish to use city-owned field space.
“We use an MOU process instead of, like, a lease or a pay-to-play system,” explained Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec director during Monday’s city council meeting. “It’s kind of an exchange of what they’ll do for us in order to use our fields.”
In years’ past, the renewing of the MOUs has been mostly a boilerplate process, but this year, Ehnes said he had formed a working group comprised of parks and rec staff, board members, and association members to develop a few changes to the agreements in order to make them more equitable.
“Some associations were doing maintenance for us, some weren’t doing any, and a lot of the associations didn’t think that was fair across the board,” he said.
The new agreement lays out a schedule for each of the associations, which lists the months throughout the season that they would be responsible for the mowing and trimming of the fields and surrounding area.
“What that’s going to do is reduce (the city’s) man-hours by about 60 to 70 hours a week that we use on mowing, and we’re going to be able to use those man-hours elsewhere like fertilizing, aerating, and doing field maintenance that we’ve not been able to do for the last few years,” Ehnes said.
Another revision to the agreement gives Spearfish-based organization priority for field use over outside organizations.
“We’re limited on field space the way it is so we want to really make sure that our Spearfish organizations have those fields available to them,” Ehnes said.
The new agreement defines a Spearfish-based organization as 51% or more of the team/association residing within the boundaries of the Spearfish School District.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.