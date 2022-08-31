Rec Path

SPEARFISH – As part of the 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant to make improvements along its rec path, the city of Spearfish invites community members to volunteer days on Sept. 8 and 22 to help assemble the wayfinding signs that will guide path users along the way.

“We now have all the materials, and we are ready to start the installation portion of the project,” said Rex McDonald, Parks, Recreation, and Forestry superintendent, inviting volunteers to meet from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Spearfish City Park north shelter, on Sept. 8, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Spearfish City Park center shelter on Sept. 22, to assist with the assembly and installation of the signs.

