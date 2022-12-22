City employees honored for years of service Dec 22, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — The following Spearfish employees were recognized for their years of service at the city’s holiday party Dec. 9.Service awards recognize five years of service and continue in five-year intervals. The service milestones met in 2022 include:5 years: Hunter Bradley – police officerErica Bussiere – administrative assistantTravis Eddy – wildland engine bossDarrell Granbois – water/wastewater service workerJerry Jeske – water/wastewater utility operator IIIAdam McMahon – assistant public works directorAustin Nelson – facility maintenance technicianTyler Reurink – communications officer10 years:Mike Barrie – streets/solid waste superintendentShayna Monnens – librarian20 years:Jodi Mathis – human resources directorJennifer Powell – utility billing coordinatorTo read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Employee Service Work Spearfish Shayna Monnens Tyler Reurink Jodi Mathis Years × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMercury incident prompts L-D school closureCrash prompts road closureRoads closed, school called off againHome for Christmas2 vehicles destroyed in Spearfish car dealership fireSundance man pleads not guilty to grand theftSpearfish approves renovation of the rocketshipQuintus Franke, Jr.Winter Storm Diaz lingers into another daySturgis wants property owners to maintain right of way ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1)Quintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
