City discusses changes to noise ordinance

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council is attempting to balance the needs of local business owners with concerns of local residents when it comes to loud music after dark.
The council discussed, but took no action, on changes to its noise ordinance concerning outdoor amplified sound at its meeting Oct. 18.
“We are an event town, we hold the state’s and one of the nation’s largest events, but we still want to have a balance. It’s tricky,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said.
But the revisions aren’t sitting well with some bar owners.
Ken McNenny, who said he represented the Knuckle Saloon, told the council members the Knuckle hosts many events during the year to help promote the city of Sturgis.
McNenny said there are only a handful of venues that would fall under the restrictions proposed under the ordinance, but there are many other businesses contributing to the noise concerns, he said.
“It just seems like we’re getting pinpointed here,” he said. “I’m not trying to be antagonistic. I’m just trying to point things out.”
The noise ordinance was discussed extensively by the council in 2019, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
At that time, there were residents who described the need to have some quiet time established within the city limits.
Ainslie said he wasn’t sure why the city did not pursue a change to the ordinance at that time, but confirmed at the meeting last week that no changes were made in 2019.
“This item has kind of been on the council’s priority list for at least two years to revisit,” he said.
Setting a time frame for quiet times allows businesses to host concerts, but also gives Sturgis residents some peace of mind that loud music won’t be played into the wee hours of the morning, Ainslie said.
The ordinance changes attempt to ensure that there would be opportunities on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the year for businesses to continue to have concerts.
“We also wanted to make sure there is an equilibrium so that residents know that there is a time when it will be a little quieter and they will be able to go to sleep so that they can go to work the next day, or just enjoy a nice comfortable evening,” Ainslie said.
The proposed ordinance changes:
Set quiet times to begin at 10 p.m. and continue through 8 a.m. during weekdays and 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends, outside the timeframe of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Apply to outdoor sound amplifying equipment regardless of whether public or private.
Modify the Rally exception to the noise regulations to extend to three days prior to the Rally, and to the 10 days of the Rally. The recommended change reflects the Rally timeframe from 7 days to 10 days, and removes the three days after the Rally as part of the exception. The allowable timeframe for loud noises is also modified from ending at 2 a.m. to ending at 12:30 a.m.
Prior discussions regarding the noise ordinance included setting decibel levels as a means of determining whether noise violations happen.
Ainslie said the city is unique compared to other municipalities because of the large influx of motorcycles and other vehicles known for having loud exhausts.
“This uniqueness makes enforcement using decibel levels impracticable, especially during the Rally, based on a potential violation occurring every time a motorcycle passes,” he said.
So, based on the impracticable nature of using decibel levels, city staff did not recommend including these enforcement measures in the revised ordinance.
The city council has tentatively planned first reading of changes to the noise ordinance at its meeting Monday, Nov. 1.
