City approves new wildland fire base at Black Hills Airport

SPEARFISH — To aid in the suppression of fires throughout the Northern Hills, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety Wildland Fire Division has entered into an agreement with the City of Spearfish to house a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) plane at the Black Hills Airport – Clyde Ice Field.
“I they’ve got one in Rapid City and I believe Hot Springs and they want to have one here in Spearfish for the Northern Black Hills because … the turnaround time for equipment is a lot closer,” explained Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson.
The plane will be housed in a 5,000 square foot space, which will be rented at $850 for the duration of the one-year lease. Ladson said the Spearfish Fire Department will share its water resources with the new plane, but the added aerial support would be well worth expense.
“It really supports us out here, I feel it’s great to have,” he said. “Giving them that water and that support; they’re actually supporting our troops on the ground.”
