City announces four more skatepark donations

The city of Lead announced another $4,000 in private donations for the Lead skatepark on Monday. The skatepark is scheduled to be finished by the first week in August, and it will be the largest, most sophisticated facility of its kind in the Black Hills. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

LEAD — The city of Lead recently celebrated another $4,000 in donations to pay for the new skatepark that is slated to be completed by early next month.

Mayor Ron Everett announced Monday that the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority announced a $2,000 donation to the park. Additionally Dakota Gold and Homestake Barrick have each given $1,000 to the project.

