City announces four more skatepark donations

LEAD — The city of Lead recently celebrated another $4,000 in donations to pay for the new skatepark that is slated to be completed by early next month.
Mayor Ron Everett announced Monday that the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority announced a $2,000 donation to the park. Additionally Dakota Gold and Homestake Barrick have each given $1,000 to the project.
The donations will help offset the amount the city will pay for the $345,000 facility that is currently under construction by Evergreen Skateparks. So far private donations for the facility have been at more than $200,000, with other major donations coming from Coeur-Wharf Mine, the Coeur-Wharf Sustainable Prosperity Fund, Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture, Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation, and the Walt Green Foundation.
Evergreen Skateparks, a company that specializes in designing skateparks around the world, started construction on the new Lead facility on June 12, with plans to be finished before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The park takes the place of a tennis court and horseshoe pits near Washington Street, and will include street features such as rail slides, as well as constant movement bowls that skaters, bicyclists, and scooter users can all use. When it is completed, the Lead skatepark will be the largest facility of its kind in the Black Hills area.
