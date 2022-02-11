City annexes one last parcel for housing development

SPEARFISH — The Reserve along Old Belle Road is expanding one last time as officials annexed nearly nine additional acres of land into Spearfish city limits.
At its Feb. 7 meeting, Spearfish City Council voted to annex 8.62 acres of county land into city limits, along Russell Avenue, east of Old Belle Road, and west of Brook View Road in the Spring Branch subdivision of the reserve.
“The Ward Development Company plans on developing this site into some acre and larger lots. Annexation is the first step to bringing them into city limits,” explained Jayna Watson, city planner for Spearfish.
Officials then voted to approve the first reading of 1363, which would rezone the property from county Ag-1 to Development Review District (DRD).
According to the information packet reviewed by officials, the property will contain six one-acre, single family lots. DRD zoning requires 10% of the developed land be dedicated to open space. The new property will add 1.2 acres of open space to the Reserve Master Plan.
