City administrator concept reignited in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE –– The decision about whether the city of Belle Fourche would benefit from a city administrator or planner is again on the table for discussion by the city council.
The city called a special meeting Wednesday to hold a workgroup to facilitate open communication and strategizing. The meeting was scheduled following an Aug. 23 legal finance committee meeting when the topic was resurrected and supported by approximately two dozen community members.
On Wednesday, Mayor Randy Schmidt polled the council members, inquiring whether they would generally favor exploring adding a new position.
Councilmembers Randy Sowers, Heidi Parker, Vern Hintz, and Derrick Erhart voiced support for the potential position. Councilman Bob Somervold was on the fence, and Councilman Monte Talkington said he was against the idea.
“I think that if the mayor and the council are doing their jobs, it’s a position that isn’t needed,” he said. “I don’t think that we need another layer of government in here. I don’t think that we need to spend that kind of money.”
Parker, who is fresh to the council after she was elected via special election in July and officially took her seat on July 19, disagreed with Talkington.
“I don’t see it as another layer of government,” she said. “... Our job here is to be lawmakers. I think it would free us up to do our job more efficiently.”
Hintz agreed.
“The past few months, what we’ve seen that hasn’t been done, to nobody’s detriment, it’s just that … there’s just too much to run in the city,” he said, adding that he believed that many of his fellow councilmembers agreed that finding the right person for the job would save money in efficiency and pay for itself. “We can’t change the past or the mistakes made by inactions of former mayors and council. Nor can we change the future that’s not yet here. All we can do is make a correction. The difference today is the current mayor and council.”
Hintz wrapped up his opinion by posing a question to the board.
“How committed are you to the position the citizens elected you to?” he said.
Somervold was on the fence with the topic.
“I know as we grow, we’re going to have more and more problems,” he said. “I don’t know if I would go either way right now without more research.”
That was the intent behind Wednesday’s meeting, Schmidt said.
“That is why we’re having these work sessions, so we can clear some things up,” he said.
After about five minutes of general discussion related to the position, Finance Officer Breanna Schaefer led an “open conversation” period based on a handful of prepared questions and topics.
“I think it’s really important to remember that right now, it’s just a conversation,” she reminded the council. “Nothing’s being decided today. (We are) just laying out our thoughts with our ideas with open honesty with one another and no judgement.”
Schaefer’s first question posed to the council and Schmidt was whether they believe that the city is running efficiently.
Sowers answered no.
“It seems like we’re more reactionary than proactive,” he said, adding that councilmembers regularly have issues brought before them for guidance, requiring action to fix the concern, as opposed to working on issues before they become a problem. “In fact, I can’t think of a single issue right now since May that we’ve addressed to prevent a problem in the future.”
Talkington agreed that there’s room for more efficiency in Belle Fourche. Primarily, he said he believes that is due to a lack of information and poor communication between the many arms of the city government.
Hintz concurred.
“If your supervisors, your workers … (and) citizens had one person to go to (with concerns and issues),” he said. “I had a deal today where a guy is trying to get an approach in, and he was just told that he can’t do it and bounced from one (city staff) person to another. We’ve got to get away from that.”
Instead of telling people that something can’t be done, Hintz said, the city needs to find a way to work through a process to make every reasonable effort to accommodate those types of requests and inquiries.
Sowers said he’s had similar issues voiced to him by community members.
“That’s not efficiency when city government should be here to serve the citizens,” he said, adding that having a common contact for concerns would aid in consistency and efficiency.
Sowers voiced interest in the creation and maintenance of a city-wide master plan.
“If each department head is fighting for their plan, for their department, there has to be kind of a master plan (involving) all the departments,” he said. “And somebody has to be in charge of creating that plan… How do we hit a target that’s not there?”
When asked about fears and concerns councilmembers had about the idea of creating a new city administrator or planner position, two common concerns shared included the fear of hiring the wrong person or someone without the preferred experience.
After an hour-long discussion, the board put a pin in the conversation, and scheduled a second workgroup for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers in the Belle Fourche City Hall building.
