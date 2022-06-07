City addresses indecent exposure, public urination ordinances

LEAD — Two visitors who urinated on a Main Street business in Lead prompted commissioners to change city ordinances to address the issue in the future.
Lead Police Chief Robert Williams told members of the city commission Monday that his officers discovered the city of Lead did not have an updated indecent exposure or public defecation ordinance, and thus could not properly charge the visitors with the crime. The new ordinance makes it illegal of any person to expose their genitals, anus or breasts in public or in any private space that is visible by members of the public. Additionally, it specifies that it is illegal to urinate or defecate on any public street, alley, sidewalk, or floor of any public building, or any building where the public gathers or has access. It extends the prohibition to any public or private place that can be observed by a member of the public, except in a restroom.
A separate ordinance specifies a fine of $500 and/or 30 days in jail for violating any municipal ordinances, except for parking violations. The penalty increase is in line with state law, and is a change from the city’s general violation fee of $100.
