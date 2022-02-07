BELLE FOURCHE — Chutes for Charity, the fundraising arm of the Black Hills Roundup, sold all of its 300 tickets for the wine, bourbon and whiskey tasting extravaganza held Saturday at the Belle Fourche Community Hall.
Tasting, appetizers, auctions, and more were held during the event, with 100% of the proceeds to benefit local families in need. As of Monday morning, initial figures of funds raised were not yet available.
Pioneer photos by Lacey Peterson
