Chutes for Charity to host wine, bourbon & whiskey tasting extravaganza Saturday

BELLE FOURCHE ––Chutes for Charity is slated to host a wine, bourbon & whiskey taking extravaganza fundraiser Saturday at the Belle Fourche Community Hall to provide charity, hope, and help to those in need in the tri-state area.
The Black Hills Roundup established the Chutes for Charity in 2009 and has assisted more thank 275 local families in need during that time. This nonprofit extension of the Black Hills Roundup assists local families facing unexpected emergencies. One hundred percent of the funds raised goes directly to the chosen recipients. Funds are raised through benefit auctions and dinners, golf tournaments, and more.
The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday and run through 9 p.m.
The event, which had limited seating, sold out on Tuesday. If you are interested in donating to Chutes for Charity, contact chutes4charity@gmail.com.
