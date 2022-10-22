Chutes For Charity elects new officers and announces plans

The incoming leadership team for Chutes for Charity is, from left: Bev Watson, treasurer, Lorrie Kimball, vice president, Denise Adams, president, Carol Christianson, garden/yard tour chair, and Rhonda Schmidt, secretary. Courtesy photo
BELLE FOURCHE — Black Hills Roundup Chutes For Charity elected officers at its September meeting, and proceeded with its business of helping community members during some of the most tragic times of their lives.
Denise Adams was elected president, Lorrie Kimball – vice president, Rhonda Schmidt – secretary, and Bev Watson – treasurer. The new officers are from Belle Fourche, even though the charitable organization serves the wider northern Black Hills area and has volunteers from other communities.
Barb Williamson, outgoing president, was recognized for her outstanding leadership and volunteerism to Chutes for Charity. She served as president since September 2019.
“Barb’s positive impact on Chutes for Charity will be part of its success for years. She helped us find new ways to engage and support our community. An example is the highly successful wine tasting in Spearfish, progressive bingo events, and greater visibility to a wider audience,” said Adams
Chutes for Charity also established plans for upcoming fundraising events, including:
2022
• Oct. 28: Cowboy Too’s “When The Work’s All Done This Fall!,” (6pm - 9:30pm), Belle Fourche Community Hall; Cowboy’s Too is again donating proceeds to Chutes for Charity and the organization will be serving dessert.
• Nov. 15: Progressive Bingo at Branding Iron Social Club, Belle Fourche (doors open 6 p.m.).
2023
• Jan. 17: Progressive Bingo at Branding Iron Social Club, Belle Fourche (doors open 6 p.m.)
• Spring/Summer: Chutes for Charity’s first event in Harding County, hosted at Over The Edge Grill & Bar, Camp Crook.
• June: Sandy Klarenbeek’s Art and Wine in the Backyard in Spearfish; amazing local art and a free glass of wine with proceeds to Chutes for Charity.
• June: Golf Tournament
• Summer: Community garden/yard tour, replacing the Holiday Tour of Homes, which had a great run but also was prone to challenges with weather and scheduling conflicts
Other events are also being considered. To stay current on Chutes For Charity, be sure to like its Facebook page, facebook.com/chutesforcharity. If you know someone in the community in need, especially with medical expenses, send an email to Chutes4Charity@gmail.com or a message through its Facebook page. A fully completed application and references are required.
In 2009, the Black Hills Roundup established Chutes For Charity. This non-profit extension of the Black Hills Roundup provides help and hope to local families facing unexpected emergencies. Profits from events and donations go directly to those in need. Chutes for Charity has given help and hope to hundreds of families in the Northern Hills area when they needed it the most. Donations have exceeded $400,000.
