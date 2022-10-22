Chutes For Charity elects new officers and announces plans

The incoming leadership team for Chutes for Charity is, from left: Bev Watson, treasurer, Lorrie Kimball, vice president, Denise Adams, president, Carol Christianson, garden/yard tour chair, and Rhonda Schmidt, secretary. Courtesy photo

BELLE FOURCHE — Black Hills Roundup Chutes For Charity elected officers at its September meeting, and proceeded with its business of helping community members during some of the most tragic times of their lives.

Denise Adams was elected president, Lorrie Kimball – vice president, Rhonda Schmidt – secretary, and Bev Watson – treasurer. The new officers are from Belle Fourche, even though the charitable organization serves the wider northern Black Hills area and has volunteers from other communities.

